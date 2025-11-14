The Rain Finally Pours Down In Australia Putting Out Over 30 Deadly Bushfires

The moment that the whole world has been waiting for has finally come around – Australia received heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods. The downpours have already helped to extinguish 32 bushfires in New South Wales alone as the number of fires fell from 120 to 88 on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting 30-80mm worth of rain in the east of New South Wales between Thursday and Sunday. People are speculating that it might finally bring relief to the exhausted firefighters who have battled the deadly flames for over three months now.

More info: Bureau of Meteorology

There was finally rainfall across parts of Australia that were ravaged by bushfires

Image credits: RebeccaH2020

The local Meteorology Bureau reports that there were some “good falls” in the state of New South Wales – part of the country where many of the worst bushfires occurred. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service shared a video of the rainfall and wrote: “Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW. Although this rain won’t extinguish all the fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment.”

More wet weather is forecast which may finally bring relief to exhausted firefighters

Image credits: RebeccaH2020

The Meteorology Bureau also reported, “The hit & miss nature of thunderstorms means it’s difficult to forecast exactly where the heaviest rain will be—some parts of bushfire & drought-affected eastern Australia could see 50–100 mm over the next few days; while others may see very little.”

32 bushfires have already been put out with the help of the rain

Image credits: Bobbafet192

The regions of New South Wales and Victoria have received approximately 15mm of rain that was so desperately needed this Wednesday and Thursday. The severe thunderstorms have also caused flooding in Melbourne. While the rain has dampened the fires, more than 80 of them continue burning in the New South Wales area and 18 of them in Victoria.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Services reported on “some good falls across some firegrounds”

Image credits: NSWRFS

People are sharing the good news on Twitter

Image credits: Magophiee

Image credits: _TopsyKretts_

Image credits: CarolineHong

Some are even dancing in the rain

Image credits: jessxrubina

Image credits: DinakarNamburi

Image credits: Horus1618

Image credits: poovey_pamela

