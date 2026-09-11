Family Dispute Over Late Father’s House Ends Up With A Cat Fight Between Entitled Mom And Son

No matter how hard some parents may deny that they like or love one child more than the other, the kids themselves always know. About 40% of adults who grew up with siblings believe that their parents had a favorite child and are twice as likely to say they felt lonely at least once a week.
Parental favoritism can take many forms, but this man experienced the worst case when his mother demanded he give up the house he inherited from his father to his pregnant sister. Apparently, her daughter deserved it more, and, in the established family tradition, her son’s needs didn’t matter. However, neither her threats nor her online smear campaign intimidated him, as the man went to the authorities to finally put his mother and sister in their place.
A man got a surprise visit from his mother and pregnant sister and was asked to give up his inherited house
ShiftDrive / envato (not the actual photo)
When he refused, the mom tried to get physical, but he finally stood up to her and threatened to call the cops
stockking / magnific (not the actual photo)
wichayada / magnific (not the actual photo)
“Jesus Christ. Your mother and your sister are downright disgusting,” the commenters reacted
DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
The mother showed her true colors to the daughter and her BF, causing them both to move out
“I guess my mother’s ultimate betrayal to her was enough to make her snap to reality,” the guy wrote about his sister finally opening her eyes
Follow Us