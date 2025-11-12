Arya (5’1″) Vs Brienne (6’3″): Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals How Badass They Are In Real-Life

Game of Thrones withdrawal is kicking in hard. Luckily, HBO has decided to soothe the pain by releasing behind-the-scenes footage of a badass battle between Arya and Brienne.
Part of an ongoing series The Game Revealed, the video reveals how actors Maisie Williams (5’1″) and Gwendoline Christie (6’3″) have pulled off one of the most surprising and engaging duels of the past season despite their huge, over-a-foot height difference.
Also, bear in mind that George R. R. Martin created Arya as a left-handed character but Maisie is not. Originally. “I’m right-handed, and when Mom was reading the first book, she told me about Arya being left-handed,” she told TV Guide. “From then on, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to try to do everything left-handed.’ When I was practicing out in the garden and things I would do left-handed just to feel that rhythm.” Not all scenes in the crowd-pleasing series display Arya as a leftie, though. “Sometimes I have to do things right-handed because of the camera angle and things like that. So some people are a bit annoyed that Arya hasn’t done everything left-handed. I wanted to. I really did. But sometimes it was just too tricky and we couldn’t do it.” Judging from this action sequence, Maisie would have nailed it every time.
See the full behind-the-scenes video below:
