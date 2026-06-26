Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Even Know Who I Am?”

by

Some people feel so entitled that they think the rules don’t apply to them. They’ll go after anyone to get what they want, even a child. And when they get called out, they somehow make themselves the victim.

One mom was spending a peaceful day with her two young kids at the park. But things took a turn when another woman tried to steal from her son. She confronted her, and when the woman refused to back down, chaos followed. Read the full story below.

One mom was enjoying a peaceful day at the park with her two young kids

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Amel Uzunovic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Even Know Who I Am?”

But another woman decided to ruin it by attempting to steal from her son

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Edgar Mountain / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Aviouse96

Most readers agreed that the woman acted very entitled

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

However, one person felt that the mom’s reaction, especially the swearing, was a bit over the top

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

The author later returned with an update after talking to her husband about what happened

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;
Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn&#8217;t Work: &#8220;Do You Even Know Who I Am?&#8221;

Image credits: Aviouse96

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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