MIL Comes To Gothic Halloween Wedding Dressed In White, Makes A Scene When They Ask If Anyone Objects

Nowadays, not every couple wants to have a traditional wedding in a church. Especially if the bride and groom aren’t religious, it only makes sense for them to choose a venue that they find meaningful. And all that their friends and family members have to do on the big day is show up.
But when one mother found out that her son was marrying a woman she didn’t approve of, in a graveyard no less, she could not keep her opinions to herself. Below, you’ll find the full story that the bride shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.
This bride was thrilled to plan the gothic wedding of her dreams
Mayara Caroline Mombelli (not the actual photo)
https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
Readers were appalled by the mother-of-the-groom’s behavior, and the bride joined in on the conversation
Later, the bride shared an update on the drama and revealed how the wedding day went
Habib Hosseini (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Tobias Flyckt (not the actual photo)
Nontraditional wedding venues, such as cemeteries, have been growing in popularity
According to Wedding Wire, some of the most popular wedding venues include houses of worship, hotels, banquet halls, farms or barns, vineyards, parks or gardens, and mansions. But there are really no limits on where couples can tie the knot. As long as they have permission to use the venue and they’re excited about it, there’s nothing wrong with thinking outside the box.
The couple in this story certainly isn’t the first to ever have a graveyard wedding. In fact, the New York Times published a piece in 2024 highlighting this growing trend. And apparently, the idea is nothing new.
“Jews living in Eastern Europe and in the United States sometimes held weddings in cemeteries during times of mass disease, like during the 1918 influenza, in the belief that having the ceremony in the presence of the dead might bring about better times,” Alexander Nazaryan explained.
Ronald Regan even chose Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, as the venue for his first marriage in 1940. There was a time, however, when cemeteries were seen primarily as morbid places to be avoided. Some find them spooky, while others consider them sacred places that should be avoided unless you’re visiting a loved one.
But Richard Harker, executive director of the foundation that operates Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, says that they receive more and more requests for weddings every year. In fact, the cemetery hosted 36 weddings and only 25 funerals during 2023.
When it comes to why couples choose to tie the knot in a graveyard, it’s sometimes for sentimental reasons. One bride told the New York Times that she chose a cemetery so that her late grandfather, who had once promised to walk her down the aisle, could at least be close by.
Other couples say that a cemetery is often an affordable option. And finances can be a significant factor when the average wedding venue costs a whopping $12,900.
KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)
Setting boundaries with an overbearing mother-in-law is crucial
Now, another important aspect of this particular story was the behavior of the groom’s mother. It’s perfectly natural for the parents of the bride and the groom to be thrilled about the big day and to want to be involved in some way. But there’s a big difference between being supportive and offering to help and making demands about where and how the wedding should be done.
When it comes to planning a wedding and simultaneously dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law, Wedding Wire says that redirection is key. If she starts fixating on certain details, try to give her a task or some responsibility to focus on instead.
It’s also wise to be proactive. Don’t wait until issues with the groom’s mother arise; try to prevent them. And set ground rules up-front. Let her know when and where she is welcome and when and where her help is not needed.
It may not be comfortable or easy to have a conversation where you set boundaries with her, but it is necessary. The wedding is supposed to be all about the bride and groom, after all, so they shouldn’t feel guilty about calling all the shots.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring wedding drama, look no further than right here.
Again, readers left supportive messages encouraging the bride to cut off her mother-in-law, and she chimed in to share more details
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