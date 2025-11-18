50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

by

According to Freud, infants have an innate tendency to be self-centered. The main basic, evolutionary instinct of humans is to protect themselves and survive. In order to do so, the brain has to be ‘selfish’ and largely concerned about itself. But as we grow up, we start to realize that not everything revolves around us, and our self-centeredness starts to decline.

Unfortunately, not all people grow out of it, and the I’m the Main Character online community is proof of that. It’s dedicated to shaming individuals who can’t help but just want to be the center of attention by shining even more spotlight on them. If you ask me, there’s no better way to help the entitled Karens come back down to earth.

#1 This Guy At Disneyland

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: its_wesley_tw

#2 Entitled Bride

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Constant_Question445

#3 Shocked

I was on a trip to the United Kingdom. I am a Canadian and was more than glad to see the recognition for our contribution in the world wars and especially since 10% of our population served in the second. I was absolutely stunned by what I saw at the Canadian war memorial. I didn’t say a word but should I have? It’s a memorial paying respect to thousands of Canadians (usually in their early 20s) who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberation of a occupied Europe.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: External-Quote3263

#4 This POS Main Character At Aushwitz

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Minimum_Carry8816

#5 Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: deafgaming

#6 I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down

Fully aware all I had to do was run around him, which I totally did, but this still annoyed TF out of me: he stayed like this for 30 minutes and then got up and left.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Paiger__

#7 Standing In The Front Row

Lady stood up and recording right as the recital started. Even though people behind her were telling her to sit down, it was about ten minutes before an administrator confronted her

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Consideration_242

#8 I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: lucasnevermind

#9 Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: _-undercoverlover-_

#10 Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Fathom-k

#11 This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: thegrayman19

#12 She Can’t Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To?

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: the_nacho_stealer

#13 Which Do You Hate More?

1 “My vehicle deserves more space.” The vehicle that needs to take more than one parking space in a congested parking lot/garage.
2 “My vehicle is more important than people.” The vehicle that needs to block sidewalks used for walking and wheelchair access. (Note: the red color pavement is a ramp next to a handicap parking space.)

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: WTF_Just-Happened

#14 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to kill someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Anomalous_Pearl

#15 My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days

We have an HOA but clearly they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Rhinop21

#16 Influencer Camera Set Up

I’m trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Dillpickle2002

#17 American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Reddituser0346

#18 “Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song”

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It’s Microaggression, I Tell Ya!

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#20 Test Tasting Soup Straight From The Ladle

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Bitter-Major-5595

#21 How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To?

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Downtown-Text-9368

#22 Your Armrest = My Footrest

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#23 “Compact”

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisbritton

#24 Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai’s Safety

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: IKnowEric

#25 10% Harder Because Of Me

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: ages_devil, x.com

#26 How Dare You Also Use The Pool

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: alphase7en

#27 Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: TheBunionFunyun

#28 “I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!”

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#29 These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up

Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.

The box is mine from some fries I ordered.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: charmcitycuddles

#30 How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public!

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: NotASexJoke

#31 Parking Is Rough…

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Nervous-Ad-3984

#32 The Audacity Of This B

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: WxBird

#33 Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Application-5211

#34 Found In The Wild

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: jujuscroll

#35 My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: GhostieJillias

#36 Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Lando_Lee

#37 At Least The Shoes Are On

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: wcmotel

#38 Disney Adults Are Making His Brother’s Wedding All About Themselves

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: 8teengw

#39 This Terrible Parker

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#40 A Kingly Slumber

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Several_Bank5722

#41 People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot

They own at least 5 large trucks and leave em for entire weekends, alternate side parking days, etc.

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: issathrowaway2

#42 You’re Not Jesus

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Tylomin

#43 Andrew Tate Says He Doesn’t Sleep With Vaccinated Women

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Sishi-Runak

#44 A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both?

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: Internet_and_stuff

#45 Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People’s Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: DingoDamp

#46 Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: ambachk

#47 Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: gr3at3scap3

#48 Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: hehzehsbwvwv

#49 I’ll Pull The Car Around

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: HappyEffort8000

#50 When You’re Late To Your Nieces Talent Show

50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

Image source: areafiftywun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Ill Behaviour”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
Office Left In Chaos After Ridiculous PTO Rules Are Announced: “Our Calendar Looked Like Cheese”
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
This Graffiti Artist Stuns Passerby With His 3D-Looking Abstract Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Top Five “Who’s the Boss” Moments of All-Time
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2017
Joe Exotic
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joe Exotic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2019
Artist Ed Harrington Is Ruining Our Childhoods By Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters (35 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.