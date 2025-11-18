50 Times Attention Seekers Went Too Far With Their Ignorance (New Pics)

According to Freud, infants have an innate tendency to be self-centered. The main basic, evolutionary instinct of humans is to protect themselves and survive. In order to do so, the brain has to be ‘selfish’ and largely concerned about itself. But as we grow up, we start to realize that not everything revolves around us, and our self-centeredness starts to decline.
Unfortunately, not all people grow out of it, and the I’m the Main Character online community is proof of that. It’s dedicated to shaming individuals who can’t help but just want to be the center of attention by shining even more spotlight on them. If you ask me, there’s no better way to help the entitled Karens come back down to earth.
#1 This Guy At Disneyland
Image source: its_wesley_tw
#2 Entitled Bride
Image source: Constant_Question445
#3 Shocked
I was on a trip to the United Kingdom. I am a Canadian and was more than glad to see the recognition for our contribution in the world wars and especially since 10% of our population served in the second. I was absolutely stunned by what I saw at the Canadian war memorial. I didn’t say a word but should I have? It’s a memorial paying respect to thousands of Canadians (usually in their early 20s) who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberation of a occupied Europe.
Image source: External-Quote3263
#4 This POS Main Character At Aushwitz
Image source: Minimum_Carry8816
#5 Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats
Image source: deafgaming
#6 I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down
Fully aware all I had to do was run around him, which I totally did, but this still annoyed TF out of me: he stayed like this for 30 minutes and then got up and left.
Image source: Paiger__
#7 Standing In The Front Row
Lady stood up and recording right as the recital started. Even though people behind her were telling her to sit down, it was about ten minutes before an administrator confronted her
Image source: Ok_Consideration_242
#8 I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes
Image source: lucasnevermind
#9 Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot
Image source: _-undercoverlover-_
#10 Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat
Image source: Fathom-k
#11 This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots
Image source: thegrayman19
#12 She Can’t Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To?
Image source: the_nacho_stealer
#13 Which Do You Hate More?
1 “My vehicle deserves more space.” The vehicle that needs to take more than one parking space in a congested parking lot/garage.
2 “My vehicle is more important than people.” The vehicle that needs to block sidewalks used for walking and wheelchair access. (Note: the red color pavement is a ramp next to a handicap parking space.)
Image source: WTF_Just-Happened
#14 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot
Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to kill someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.
Image source: Anomalous_Pearl
#15 My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days
We have an HOA but clearly they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.
Image source: Rhinop21
#16 Influencer Camera Set Up
I’m trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport.
Image source: Dillpickle2002
#17 American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English
Image source: Reddituser0346
#18 “Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song”
Image source: reddit.com
#19 How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It’s Microaggression, I Tell Ya!
Image source: ZhangtheGreat
#20 Test Tasting Soup Straight From The Ladle
Image source: Bitter-Major-5595
#21 How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To?
Image source: Downtown-Text-9368
#22 Your Armrest = My Footrest
Image source: ZhangtheGreat
#23 “Compact”
Image source: mynameisbritton
#24 Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai’s Safety
Image source: IKnowEric
#25 10% Harder Because Of Me
Image source: ages_devil, x.com
#26 How Dare You Also Use The Pool
Image source: alphase7en
#27 Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You
Image source: TheBunionFunyun
#28 “I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!”
Image source: ZhangtheGreat
#29 These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up
Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.
The box is mine from some fries I ordered.
Image source: charmcitycuddles
#30 How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public!
Image source: NotASexJoke
#31 Parking Is Rough…
Image source: Nervous-Ad-3984
#32 The Audacity Of This B
Image source: WxBird
#33 Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot
Image source: Fun-Application-5211
#34 Found In The Wild
Image source: jujuscroll
#35 My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)
Image source: GhostieJillias
#36 Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children
Image source: Lando_Lee
#37 At Least The Shoes Are On
Image source: wcmotel
#38 Disney Adults Are Making His Brother’s Wedding All About Themselves
Image source: 8teengw
#39 This Terrible Parker
Image source: [deleted]
#40 A Kingly Slumber
Image source: Several_Bank5722
#41 People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot
They own at least 5 large trucks and leave em for entire weekends, alternate side parking days, etc.
Image source: issathrowaway2
#42 You’re Not Jesus
Image source: Tylomin
#43 Andrew Tate Says He Doesn’t Sleep With Vaccinated Women
Image source: Sishi-Runak
#44 A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both?
Image source: Internet_and_stuff
#45 Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People’s Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up
Image source: DingoDamp
#46 Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here
Image source: ambachk
#47 Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport
Image source: gr3at3scap3
#48 Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement
Image source: hehzehsbwvwv
#49 I’ll Pull The Car Around
Image source: HappyEffort8000
#50 When You’re Late To Your Nieces Talent Show
Image source: areafiftywun
Follow Us