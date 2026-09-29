90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

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We all have that one friend who believes they’re the center of everyone else’s universe. They expect you to drop everything and travel to their destination wedding, or stop enjoying your weekend to attend their fancy birthday party. Or they forget everything you ever tell them… Well, you get the idea.

The point is, we all have that one friend who maybe shouldn’t be a friend anymore. Or perhaps we see them at the gym, at work, or in a random park, and the perfect way to describe them is as someone with main character syndrome. So, we’ve rounded up a number of people who caught random entitled folks doing unbelievable things and decided to share their experiences online. Here they are.

#1 Starring: Yearbook’s Photo Editor

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: brando_writes

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

#2 This Is Probably The Worst Profile I’ve Ever Seen

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: CaroleKann

#3 Entitled Female Puts Her Foot Between Passenger’s Seat On A Train

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Grouchy_Handbag

It may surprise you, but “Main Character Syndrome” isn’t an actual medical condition. It’s considered a social construct rather than a formal diagnosis recognized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR). But it is so commonly used that several psychologists have analyzed this so-called “syndrome” through an analytical and psychological lens.

Thomas Gilovich and Kenneth Savitsky coined the term “spotlight effect,” which describes the psychological tendency to overestimate how much other people notice our appearance or actions. Essentially, people experiencing this effect may assume others are actively watching and judging their lives, causing them to overestimate how much attention others pay to their actions.

#4 Entitled Bikers Take Over Pedestrian Trail

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Adjective_Noun_42069

#5 Nonono They Need A New iPhone Specificly

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: No_Watercress2602

#6 Wants Pampering, But It Has To Be Before Her Weekend Birthday! Can Pay With Modeling

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: slb2724

#7 He Don’t Wanna Work Out. He Don’t Wanna Give Me The Dumbbells. Been Waiting 15 Mins And He Did 1 Set

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: thatdepressedsoul

More recently, we’ve seen countless examples of “Main Character Syndrome” on social media, and it’s not entirely accidental. Specialists like Dr. W. Keith Campbell have argued that social media platforms can act as catalysts for more self-centered and egotistical attitudes and behaviors.

Campbell says social media algorithms can incentivize people to turn everyday activities and otherwise mundane tasks into an aesthetic narrative, either to pursue monetization or to get an ego boost from comments, likes, and shares. Often, this behavior goes hand in hand with people who treat public spaces like private sets or who struggle to understand that other people’s lives are just as real as their own.

#8 This Guy Sitting On A $100,000+ Car At An Auction And It Isn’t His

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Nick3757

#9 Capital Of Estonia After A Visit From Swedish Football Fans

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: QuartzXOX

#10 Cruising Altitude: Feet

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Additional-Sky8587

#11 I Spent $40 On A Perfume From Amazon My Best Friend Asked For Just To Get This Text Before I Go To Sleep

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: [deleted]

While Main Character Syndrome may share some traits with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), especially when it comes to self-focus, attention-seeking, and a constant desire for validation, psychologists distinguish between the two, partly because Main Character Syndrome isn’t a clinical disorder.

Someone with Main Character Syndrome may be egocentric, but these tendencies are often situational and fluid. NPD, on the other hand, is a persistent personality disorder characterized by patterns that can affect a person across different areas of their life, rather than something that only occasionally becomes evident.

#12 Someone Took The Items In My Cart Out Of My Cart And Took My Cart

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: darkwingdankest

#13 Mc At The Fountains Of Bellagio

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: alilpenguin

#14 Tactless, Entitled, Or Both? You Decide

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: CrunchM

#15 Parking Your Giant Land Yacht In The Fire Lane Directly In Front Of The Deli

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Sardonnicus

#16 Wheelchair Ramp? You Mean My Personal Parking Spot

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Rylos1701

#17 He Is Just Built Different

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Catarata94

#18 What Type Of Leap In Logic Is This

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: blueburrey

#19 Ultimate Mc

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: blue2002222

#20 Person At Airport Unplugs ATM To Charge Their Phone

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: CantHaveShiOnReddit

#21 At A Concert With A Woman Who Was Filming With Flash On The Entire Time

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Dante18

#22 Sir, This Is A Burger King

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: o1731

#23 This Was Actually A Designated Walkway In A Parking Lot To Get To An Attraction That Would Have A Lot Of Strollers

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: the_nobodys

#24 Someone Had A Party At The Apartment’s Common Area And Left Thousands Of Popped Balloons For The Birds To Choke On

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Easy_Mode_707

#25 Influencer Bride Thinks She’s Entitled To A Free Artwork

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Mik_0010

#26 In Sushiro …

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: BarcaStranger

#27 I Finally Introduced My Best Friend To The Guy I’m Dating

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Lanky_Relation1171

#28 They Don’t Sell Eclairs

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: egguchom

#29 Odd And Entitled Ice Cream Place Reviews (Sunday Funday)

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: godzillahomer

#30 Couple Parks A Car In The Middle Of An Asphalt Area Just To Take Pictures

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: PuerroOnReddit

#31 Safelite Repair…

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: MarineDevilDog91

#32 I’m Very, Very Glad My Neighbors Don’t Airbnb; I’ve Heard Too Many Horror Stories About Airbnb Guests

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: FurnitureComesW-Home

#33 Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: TMonahan2424

#34 Can’t Have The Same Top As Me 😒

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: hazzanad20

#35 I Mean

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: thepianoturtle

#36 Russian Fencer Decided To Sit Like This For 50 Minutes Demanding To Disqualify Her Ukrainian Opponent Due To “Lack Of Respect” Because She Didn’t Shake Her Hand

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: [deleted]

#37 This Girl At The Airport Waits Until The Queue Moves All The Way Forward To Move. People Confronted Her And She Said “It’s The Same If I Move Now Or Later”

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: rip-21

#38 Texted My Friend After Not Hearing From Her In A Few Days…

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: ThomasFooleryThe3rd

#39 I’m Baffled

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: dirtysh0vel

#40 Main Character Thumbnail

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Affectionate_Cat293

#41 For Painting A Bird For A Gender Reveal

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Adventurous-Gain5729

#42 Tour Guide Has The Spotlight😄

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: rip-21

#43 This Main Character Needs To Fly On Her Own Plane

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: atlcollie

#44 Chronic Main Character Syndrome

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Independent-Yak-4619

#45 It’s Restricted For A Reason

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: nintendoswitch_blade

#46 The Bride Who’s Wedding Cake Was A Life Size Version Of Herself Is Pretty Mc Behaviour

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: mitcheg3k

#47 Maincharacter Realtor, Images Pulled From The Zillow Listing, She’s In Half Of Them

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: -bonita_applebum

#48 Must Be Exhausting Being Thomas

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Acceptable-Day8395

#49 Entitled Review Main Character

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: egguchom

#50 So Main Character She Had To Post Her Own Bad Parking

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: DisMyLik18thAccount

#51 Public Space Innit

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: wormymcsquirmy1993

#52 Acting Crazy On A Flight To Avoid People

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: [deleted]

#53 The Driver Had Better Gotten A Good Tip

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Lifetimemovieclips

#54 Lady Decides To Walk Through Wet Cement

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: idontknow2976

#55 How Teens Leave My Local McDonald’s

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: YaroslavSyubayev

#56 My Gym Buddy Thinks Its Okay To Put His Stuff On Dumbbell Rack

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: snaxsyss

#57 Wow

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Dry-Championship-593

#58 Kerið Crater, Iceland. Don’t Walk On The Ice

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Invicti8660

#59 Because God Forbid Soccer Fans Are Sane

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: OctopusProbably

#60 2 Passengers Miss Their Flight & Try To Stop Plane From Taking Off

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Flashmemory25

#61 Oh, Look At That! It’s The Consequences Of Your Actions

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: bayy214

#62 Bike Stair Fail, Good Thing Nobody Was There

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: HonestzPractice

#63 You Don’t Deserve People To Give Up Their Seats For You Just Because You Have Kids!

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: lanadelrey7093

#64 Chick Gets Offended Cause Someone Dared To Walk Between Her And Her Phone

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: [deleted]

#65 Love When Main Characters Expose Themselves Like This

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: scaly_telephony

#66 Shouldn’t He Be The One Whose Reaction We Care About?

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: zensunni66

#67 Finds Out Euros Aren’t Optional

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: civilizer

#68 Perhaps An Og Main Charachter?

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Spikas

#69 What A Shame…

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: PPRKUT_LP

#70 It’s Normal!

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: enaunkark

#71 We Learn This In Highschool 😎

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Air5930

#72 I’ve Spent The Last 45 Minutes In The New Orleans Delta Skyclub Watching These Two Mcs Take Up 50% Of The Walkway Leaving TSA Security And Yell At Everyone Who Walked Through Their Photoshoot

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: BeardBootsBullets

#73 Mc Thinks People Cares About His Patch In Public

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: dinosrevenge

#74 Spotted A Main Character On This Sub Lmao

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Lucajames2309

#75 This Was Absolutely Necessary!

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: pp432

#76 Guy Decides To Go To Rafa Nadal’s Home To Ring His Doorbell

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Kriver7524

#77 I Crave Attention

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Xxcloudy_mindzxX

#78 “No Thanks 👋🏾

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: SickMouthful

#79 Man Walks In The Middle Of The Road

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: FellowTravellers

#80 Influencers When There Is Public In Public Place

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: OkDoughnut1560

#81 LOL You Bet Your Sweet Ash I Dropped That Off At 10 Am. Best Piece Of Advice Is To Act Like You Did Not See It. Ain’t No Way I’m Waiting Around For Another Hour Before I Drop Your Stuff Off. Some People Are Seriously Entitled

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: baleighlove

#82 Buddy Wrote A Whole Post Informing A Sub He Was About To Watch A Show. Thank God, We Had Time To Prepare

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: MagicLobsterAttorney

#83 Woman Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Stole My Complimentary Chocolate While I Was Asleep…

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Sheckelmcfeck

#84 These People Are Sitting Next To Me, Across From Their Bags

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: kitten451

#85 The Woman Next To Me Stretched Out Her Leg Into My Leg Space On The Plane

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: uhshavaughn

#86 Someone Threw Bottle Of Dish Soap Into Fountain. Foamy Mess Everywhere

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Nerfarean

#87 Lovely

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: leafpiefrost

#88 “I’m Spending My Kids Inheritance”

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: [deleted]

#89 Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: Steamedcarpet

#90 Don’t Be This Person

90 People Living Their Best Main Character Lives While Everyone Around Them Pays The Price For It

Image source: stefahnia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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