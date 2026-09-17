Great-Grandma Attacks Mother In Front Of Toddler, Ends Up Facing 3-Year Protection Order

Navigating childcare and visits with in-laws can be hard. Grandparents can be of great help to overwhelmed parents (especially single parents!), but some feel a little bit too entitled to their grandkids. Parents should always know where their children are, and when entitled grandparents start taking kids places without their parents’ knowledge, that’s a recipe for conflict.
When this mother confronted her son’s great-grandma for picking him up after daycare without her knowledge, she got more than just some family drama. In a moment of unhinged fury, the great-grandma put her hands on the mother in front of the toddler. Thinking only about her and her son’s safety, she went straight to court.
A mother had to deal with her son’s entitled great-grandma, who even got physical with her
One Friday, after daycare pickup, she went for the mom’s throat and choked her in front of the toddler
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The mother was no stranger to domestic violence, so she wasn’t going to tolerate such behavior
A few months later, the mom came back with an update about how her in-laws were trying to get visitation rights for her son
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In her last update about the case, the mother detailed how the grandparents agreed to make 8-hour one-way trips to see their grandson once a month
This poor mother had to deal with her crazy in-laws for years. These are just two of several stories the woman has shared online, including one from when she was giving birth to her youngest son. She hasn’t shared any family drama-related stories lately, so her situation and relationship with her in-laws may have improved. Nevertheless, it’s worth tackling her other posts to get the full picture.
The visitation rights case ended with the grandparents getting rights to visit their grandson once a month. However, because the mother moved back to her hometown, the grandparents had to make 8-hour one-way trips to see him.
“I don’t think the ex-in-laws really thought this through about how this will affect them in the long run & will probably be burnt out after the 1st few months,” u/Fluffy_Frybread07734 wrote in an update. “For them, that’s going to be a 16-hour trip every month. The husband is the only one that works & they’re raising their 3 yr old grand daughter.”
This whole court case baffled the mother. “I’ve never kept [the ex-MIL] away from my son for her to even have the need to take me to court,” she wrote in another post. “Less than a month after moving into her town in Feb 2019, she had me served with papers.”
“Her & her husband dropped it a few months later only to have papers sent to me again last year. And this was all because I told her that her mother, who physically [attacked] me in front of my son last September, couldn’t see my child.”
The ex-MIL and her family had a history of treating the mother poorly, even blocking her family members from the delivery room
The last update about her ex-husband’s side of the family is from three years ago. The woman’s ex-mother-in-law got in touch after she got wind that u/Fluffy_Frybread07734 is trying to date again. She also pretended not to know that her son and the Redditor have filed for divorce.
The ex-MIL tried to convince her that her new relationship won’t work out, saying that she “will always be second” to his son, and that “a person can’t really have honest feelings in a situation like yours.” She didn’t post anything about how often the grandparents see their grandson, but it’s clear their relationship isn’t the best.
And that’s understandable; judging from her other posts, it would be hard to forgive someone for the things the in-laws have done in the past. For example, when u/Fluffy_Frybread07734 was getting ready to give birth to their grandson, the MIL lied to her and said that her then-husband didn’t want her family members to be in the delivery room.
On delivery day, it became clear the ex-husband had said no such thing, and it was all an evil plan by the ex-MIL. “I also found out later on that EMIL & her mom tried to convince their husbands to be in the room while I gave birth,” the Redditor added.
“I found out because my family overheard the conversation in the waiting room. I seriously cannot fathom how she did what she did with such a straight face & even thought for a second that this was ok. I can’t get over it & don’t know if I ever will.”
In the comments, the mother clarified why her in-laws weren’t fit to take care of her son
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