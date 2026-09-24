Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Trips with friends can be a bit like group projects: one person does all the work while others barely pitch in. In fact, group trips have ended friendships before, as 19% of Milennials and 14% of Gen Z say that they have ended a relationship or a friendship over someone not paying them back.
This friend group faced drama because one friend pulled out of a trip. Since most things were already paid for and non-refundable, her friends told her she’d just have to eat the cost. She refused and demanded that they all pitch in and pay her back, but when they told her “No,” she threw such a tantrum that others started questioning the friendship.
Drama stirred in a friend group trip chat after one woman pulled out and demanded the others pay her back her half
user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She tried to apologize afterward, but her words fell flat
jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)
jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)
tawatchai07 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
“If roles were reversed and she had to pay extra, she would not,” the OP added in the comments
Most people sided with the group, saying it’s not fair to put that on them
Others called out OP and the entire friend group
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