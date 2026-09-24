Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

by

Trips with friends can be a bit like group projects: one person does all the work while others barely pitch in. In fact, group trips have ended friendships before, as 19% of Milennials and 14% of Gen Z say that they have ended a relationship or a friendship over someone not paying them back.

This friend group faced drama because one friend pulled out of a trip. Since most things were already paid for and non-refundable, her friends told her she’d just have to eat the cost. She refused and demanded that they all pitch in and pay her back, but when they told her “No,” she threw such a tantrum that others started questioning the friendship.

Drama stirred in a friend group trip chat after one woman pulled out and demanded the others pay her back her half

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She tried to apologize afterward, but her words fell flat

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

total_blondy2004

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

tawatchai07 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“If roles were reversed and she had to pay extra, she would not,” the OP added  in the comments

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Most people sided with the group, saying it’s not fair to put that on them

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Others called out OP and the entire friend group

Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands
Entitled Friend Backs Out Of Trip, Starts Blaming Everyone And Making Demands

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jay Leno Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension After ‘Offensive’ Charlie Kirk Comments
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
I Draw Comics Based On Real-Life Incidents And Conversations (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“You Don’t Say No To Madonna:” Model Jenny Shimizu Reflects On Their Wild ’90s Romance
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Expert Chimes In After Woman Claims Her Before-And-After Pics Of Trip To France “Prove” The US Diet Keeps People “Chronically Inflamed”
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2026
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #182 (Sep 16, 2026)
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2026
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 7, 2026
3 min read
May, 13, 2026