I Draw Comics Based On Real-Life Incidents And Conversations (30 Pics)

Comics have fascinated me since a young age (I’m still young). Copies of Garfield, Tinkle, Archie’s, family Circus, and few others serve a pleasant dose of nostalgia on my shelf. When I joined Instagram, I came across comic strips by artists like Sarah Andersen and Cassandra Calin. The quality, humor, and the degree to which I could relate to them fascinated me. I kept thinking: “These webcomics are really cool! I wish I too could draw like them!”
I didn’t have an Arts degree (well, I still don’t) and I was terrible with doodling. I did draw portraits of my friends, so I was not new to drawing but penciling straight out of my mind…That scared me! How do people do that!? Surely one must have an Arts degree to do that! But I guess not.
I finally took the step to try out cartoon drawings after being inspired by a friend’s artwork. It was a terrible start but over the weeks I started getting better at it. I created my first funny comic on paper and shared it online and got a small amount of positive feedback which was more than enough to drive me to continue drawing.
I then focused on saving up to buy myself a laptop and a pen tablet since I wanted to digitize the funny doodles I’d created. Once I got that done, I started drawing digitally to finally create artwork with smooth linework and color.
Soon my cute comics began to get a better response on Instagram. I got reposts from popular comic pages and I watched as my account grew slowly. It has been like that ever since.
I draw relatable comics that depict my everyday life. I figured, why pen down words in a diary when I can record life in comics and share them with the world? Most of my comics are based on real-life incidents or conversations; the others are products of my stray thoughts conjuring funny situations. I avoid giving any of the characters a name because I want people to relate to them.
It’s been over a year now and my page has grown and my artwork has improved. Here are my comics that have gone viral at some point in time on Instagram or Facebook. Have fun reading!
More info: Instagram
#1 Cheers To The Chair!
#2 Socializing Is Hard
#3 When You’re Dieting And It’s Finally Cheat Day!
#4 Is It Just Me Though?
#5 When You Have Too Many Passwords
#6 Rants
#7 Texts From Bae
#8 It’s All About The Money Money
#9 We Forgive But Never Forget
#10 I’m A Potato!
#11 Just For Laughs
#12 My Life Summed Up
#13 The Main Reason Why Things Don’t Work Out In My Life
#14 Dedicated To The Ticklish
#15 When You Are Hungry
#16 Wish Me It’s My Birthday!
#17 She May Not Say It But She Believes It
#18 Anyone Else In The Same Boat?
#19 Just Mom Things
#20 Why Do Guys Have Perfect Eyelashes When They Don’t Even Need It?
#21 When You Get To Know Them
#22 Did Someone Say Sale?!
#23 The Struggle Is Real
#24 I’m Tired, I’m Hungry, I’m Anything But Motivated
#25 Cake Is My Weakness
#26 Dedicated To The Loud Ones
#27 Lies, Lies, Everywhere
#28 Stylists’ Advice
#29 People Like This
#30 When They Buy Something New
Follow Us