Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

Good job opportunities don’t come often, so, when you get one, you have to take it. Unfortunately, it’s not always so simple. Sometimes, people pass on job offers overseas because of love, ill family members, and other commitments they just can’t ignore, no matter how good the salary or the benefits are.
This woman was ready to grab her new job opportunity instantly, but her family stood in the way: they didn’t want her to take her adoptive daughter with her overseas. So, her sister, the girl’s biological mother, even tried to kidnap her from school in a desperate attempt to regain custody.
A woman got a job opportunity overseas and planned to go with her 8-year-old adoptive daughter
galinkazhi (not the actual photo)
But her family refused to let them go because the biological mother — her sister — wouldn’t see her daughter
olganosova (not the actual photo)
lollipoptrash04 (not the actual photo)
In the comments, the woman gave more information about how she adopted her daughter
Commenters sided with the woman, urging her to ignore the emotional blackmail
However, the biological mother did something unhinged in hopes of preventing them from leaving
suravikin (not the actual photo)
But the woman still planned to go ahead with the trip
“[Are] they actually trying to kidnap your child?” commenters wrote in disbelief
In her last update, the woman detailed how she and her daughter were doing in the new country
prostooleh (not the actual photo)
People cheered for her success and admired her courage
Follow Us