Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

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Good job opportunities don’t come often, so, when you get one, you have to take it. Unfortunately, it’s not always so simple. Sometimes, people pass on job offers overseas because of love, ill family members, and other commitments they just can’t ignore, no matter how good the salary or the benefits are.

This woman was ready to grab her new job opportunity instantly, but her family stood in the way: they didn’t want her to take her adoptive daughter with her overseas. So, her sister, the girl’s biological mother, even tried to kidnap her from school in a desperate attempt to regain custody.

A woman got a job opportunity overseas and planned to go with her 8-year-old adoptive daughter

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

galinkazhi (not the actual photo)

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

But her family refused to let them go because the biological mother — her sister — wouldn’t see her daughter

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

olganosova (not the actual photo)

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

lollipoptrash04 (not the actual photo)

In the comments, the woman gave more information about how she adopted her daughter

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

Commenters sided with the woman, urging her to ignore the emotional blackmail

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

However, the biological mother did something unhinged in hopes of preventing them from leaving

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

suravikin (not the actual photo)

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

lollipoptrash04

But the woman still planned to go ahead with the trip

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

“[Are] they actually trying to kidnap your child?” commenters wrote in disbelief

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

In her last update, the woman detailed how she and her daughter were doing in the new country

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

prostooleh (not the actual photo)

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

lollipoptrash04

People cheered for her success and admired her courage

Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later
Woman Adopts Troubled Sister’s Baby, She Tries To Kidnap Her 8 Years Later

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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