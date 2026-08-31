Couple Thinks They Found Fun Dinner Buddies, Realizes Neighbors Just Found Someone To Pay Their Bills

Everyone wants to feel embraced by their community. Whether that’s with a group of friends or a bunch of total strangers whom we’ll one day call neighbors. And yeah, it takes effort, but sometimes, if we want to see things flourish, we have to take the first step to make sure they do.
Which is exactly what a man and his wife did after moving to upstate New York, as he explained on r/pettyrevenge. As the new couple in town, they mostly kept to themselves until “Linda” and “Joey,” their neighbors, invited them out to dinner. Hoping to establish some friendly ties in a new place, the couple accepted, only to realize one thing: Linda and Joey were moochers.
Every single time the two couples went out for dinner, the narrator and his wife ate lightly, while the other couple went completely above and beyond their means, only to expect everyone to split the bill evenly. That was until the man and his wife finally said, “Absolutely not,” and decided to put their revenge plan into motion.
We all wish we could find genuine connections within our community
Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But despite his best efforts, a man and his wife decided that the new friendly neighbors wouldn’t really fit that need
seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The moment you decide to split the bill evenly, everyone will intentionally start spending more
You’ve probably found yourself in the original poster’s exact scenario: splitting the bill even though you ordered less food than someone else. And well, it’s such a common occurrence that there have even been studies conducted on the subject. The Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization found that when a group agrees to split a bill evenly, people will individually spend more and, yes, even order more expensive items off the menu than they would if paying alone.
And in this case, Joey and Linda had it all planned out for them—they were relying on basic social norms. Sociologist Alvin Gouldner showed that, as humans, we’re practically hardwired to maintain balance in social exchanges. This means that even when bad apples decide to exploit that in an obvious way, as these neighbors did, the couple tried to avoid making a scene to keep the peace, even if it meant paying far more than they otherwise would have.
This type of behavior, experts say, shows a degree of psychological entitlement. This becomes obvious not only through their scheming, which shows that they relied on their sense of superiority to take advantage of others, but also through the way they continued to order cocktails and expensive desserts on someone else’s dime. Joey’s reaction made it even more obvious: rather than feeling embarrassed when he saw the two separate checks, he became angry at feeling exposed.
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The couple could have done some things differently
While the couple was able to protect their boundaries without escalating into a shouting match, which would undoubtedly have created a hostile environment for everyone, they could have handled a few things slightly differently. For starters, experts explain that instead of relying on embarrassment, the couple could have set structural boundaries beforehand. Rather than ambushing them with the expectation that they would pay their half, they should have stated that expectation in advance and left no room for negotiation.
They also ended up relying on a third party, the waiter, to deliver the final financial surprise and embarrass the mooching couple. And while this might have been satisfying, it undoubtedly created an unnecessary rift and resentment between the neighbors. The fact that they slowly faded away and progressively ghosted the couple is known as passive avoidance, and it can even lead to cognitive fatigue, since they need to keep up the lies every time they cross paths.
So, all in all, it would have been far better to set a clear boundary regarding the payments from the moment the couple realized what was happening. Not only would it have shown emotional maturity, but it also could have prevented both couples from harboring resentment toward one another, which is unnecessary altogether.
So, with all of this in mind, do you believe the couple’s revenge story was warranted and satisfying? Or do you think it was childish and unnecessary? Let us know!
Readers believed the couple should have been communicating better from the get-go
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