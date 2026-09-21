Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

If you’ve grown up with one or more siblings, you must be aware of the daily nuisances: them stealing your charger, “borrowing” your clothes and returning them stained, or finishing your snacks without even asking. But as people grow up, those small habits can turn into dangerous entitlement… as shown in the story below, shared online by a disgruntled brother.
The 21-year-old said he refused to lend his prized car to his older sibling, who had already wrecked three of his own vehicles. But the brother stole the car anyway.
By Christmas Day, the car ended up nose-deep in a frozen ditch, and the brother was found in handcuffs.
Read the full story to find out how one family’s holiday unraveled.
A 21-year-old said he refused to lend his prized car to his older brother
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But the brother stole the car using a set of duplicate keys
Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)
Soon, cops reached the scene and took matters into their own hands
Dan Williams / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
user32486510 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The man gave some more info in response to the comments
Follow Us