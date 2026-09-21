Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

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If you’ve grown up with one or more siblings, you must be aware of the daily nuisances: them stealing your charger, “borrowing” your clothes and returning them stained, or finishing your snacks without even asking. But as people grow up, those small habits can turn into dangerous entitlement… as shown in the story below, shared online by a disgruntled brother.

The 21-year-old said he refused to lend his prized car to his older sibling, who had already wrecked three of his own vehicles. But the brother stole the car anyway.

By Christmas Day, the car ended up nose-deep in a frozen ditch, and the brother was found in handcuffs.

Read the full story to find out how one family’s holiday unraveled.

A 21-year-old said he refused to lend his prized car to his older brother

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

But the brother stole the car using a set of duplicate keys

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

Soon, cops reached the scene and took matters into their own hands

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

Dan Williams / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

Not-A-Cop-Throwaway

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

user32486510 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The man gave some more info in response to the comments

Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs
Man Steals Brother’s Car On Christmas, Crashes It In A Ditch And Gets Taken Away In Cuffs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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