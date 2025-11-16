40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Wedding season is officially upon us, pandas, so it’s time to iron that signature wedding guest dress of yours and polish off those shoes you wear once a year! Be prepared to purchase a toaster or donate to your best friend’s honeymoon travels, and remember to have incredible patience. Because apparently, there are plenty of entitled brides and grooms out there…

Below, you’ll find photos of some of the most ridiculous demands and appalling behavior engaged couples are guilty of, courtesy of the Choosing Beggars subreddit. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will make you feel grateful if you don’t have any nuptials to attend soon, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you the urge to wear white to these people’s weddings!

#1 My Crazy Aunt Expected Me To Bake Her Wedding Cake, Make Her Dresses And Do Her Seating Plan. (Spoilers: I Didn’t)

Image source: fishbebrave

#2 Cb Bride Uninvites Guest For Not Producing Free Centerpieces

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: TimmyWananaka

#3 I’m A Wedding Photographer Too, So I Get To Rip You Off!

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: _Potato_Cat_

#4 Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price”

but because the beggar’s not willing to pay to have “time to decorate and live in our moment” they’re going to leave a bad review

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: wkyle82

#5 Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: mariusionicajr

#6 Bridezilla Calls Passive Aggressive Dibs On A Public Use Area In My Neighborhood Where We All Walk, Atv, And Camp

No permit, no contact info, no restrooms or trash facilities, and definitely not enough woods for a 50+ person blowout

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: wet_leaves

#7 Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Ldeezy

#8 Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: InTheRainbowRain

#9 I’m Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75

She offered £30 to drop it off. Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she’s getting married in 9 weeks and can’t afford the fuel.

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: little_jumbo

#10 Bride And Groom Ask Friends For Free Labor And Food And Then Demand That They Buy Special Clothing To Wear At The Wedding

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Caa3098

#11 Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: mamelou

#12 Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It’s “Just Writing” Surely You Can Do It Yourself 🤗

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: MyOwnGuitarHero

#13 Wedding Photo Contract Request

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Bigian1971

#14 I Received This Hand Written Letter From The Maid Of Honor

two days after I sent the bride and groom (an ex employee who was stealing from my retail store) a decline response to their backyard wedding

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: nickstandard

#15 Bridezilla Wants Her Sister’s House For Her Wedding!!

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: SergioFHAR

#16 American Idol Singer Famous For His Rendition Of “She Bangs” Wants You To Pay For His Wedding

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: priceactionhero

#17 From A Fb Group I’m In, An Actual Wedding Invite Someone Received. “You Don’t Have To Give Money But If You Do, Don’t Be A Cheapskate!”

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: madammayorislove

#18 Let’s Pretend Army Officers Are Poor And Donate A Wedding Cake

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: JessicaFL127

#19 Giving Bride’s Paypal To Strangers To Ask For Money

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: barkingwicket

#20 Covid Bride Town Clerk Wants You To Lowball Yourself For Some Free Publicity At Budget Meetings

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: innocentsubterfuge

#21 Except For Groom- Shotgun Wedding

Multiple posts a day asking for “donations” for both the wedding and baby shower (not including the INSANE gift registries) so they don’t have to provide anything for their guests

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: littlebugbiggarden

#22 Think I Found Something For Here. Photographer For $80 I Wish

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Breesmomy88

#23 Bridezilla

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Gingrpenguin

#24 For The Love Of Music Not Money

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: spicy_kingWest44

#25 Woman Wants A Wedding Dress For $10 Dollars

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: thiccplantain

#26 Basically: “We Received Over 100 Gifts For Our Wedding….why Didn’t I Get More?”

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: SpaceCat_303

#27 Photog Asks Me Shoot A Wedding W/Her, Initially Offering Me $150. On The Day Of, She Revokes Her Offer To Pay Me & Makes Passive Aggressive Comments About My Career Even Though I’ve Shot For Major Networks, Celebs, TV Shows, Etc. She Just Moved Here From Iowa&thinks She Owns The Wedding Industry

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: cinnamonsugarhoney

#28 Volunteer For Four Days Worth Of Work?

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: User49125

#29 Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: OrderNChaos42

#30 Cb Wanted This Mua To Basically Reduce The Price In Half And Pay For Travel Expenses Too

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: ireallylikeskittles

#31 Welcome To Werner Herzog’s Sad Beige Clothes For Sad Beige Guest

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: fergusmacdooley

#32 2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: DownerW

#33 Couple Decides To Elope, Still Post Daily On Social Media Soliciting Monetary Gifts For Wedding, Honeymoon And House Fund, Then Shade People Who Haven’t Donated Yet

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: snarlieb

#34 Paying Peanuts For A Destination Wedding Photo Shoot

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: No_Actuator_5149

#35 Supporting Local Business By Asking For Free Stuff

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: somewhatofalegend

#36 Got A Free Wedding Frame, Engraved And Bride Is Upset It’s Not Enough

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: madammayorislove

#37 Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Rough-Jury

#38 Bride Has No Problem Saying They Expect Gifts From Their Guests On Their Website

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: geoff5093

#39 Pay For Your Own Meal And Make A Donation… At Least They Didn’t Ask For A Large Amount Of Money

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: Crowlord3

#40 What Do You Mean You Don’t Want To My Make Up For Free And Drive 3 Hours To Do So?! I’m Inviting You To My Very Small Wedding! From Book Of Faces

40 Delusional Brides And Grooms Who Thought Getting Married Earned Them Special Treatment

Image source: erikaknowsitall

