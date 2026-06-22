Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Entitlement will take people to lengths that are as horrible as they are absurd. Unfortunately, folks who can’t really see anyone else’s perspective can and do make it everyone’s problem. This can range from minor annoyances around, say, seating on a plane, all the way to life threatening risks because they don’t accept something like an allergy.
A man shared his childhood encounter with a woman who truly believed that allergies weren’t real and it was all just children being picky about food. The result was that she lied about the ingredients of her wedding cake and, inevitably, paramedics had to be called to the event.
Living with allergies means being vigilant
Image credits: sonjachnyj / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But no amount of vigilance can help if someone just lies to you
Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Powerful_Dream_711
Readers were shocked at the woman’s behavior
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