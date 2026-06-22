Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

by

Entitlement will take people to lengths that are as horrible as they are absurd. Unfortunately, folks who can’t really see anyone else’s perspective can and do make it everyone’s problem. This can range from minor annoyances around, say, seating on a plane, all the way to life threatening risks because they don’t accept something like an allergy.

A man shared his childhood encounter with a woman who truly believed that allergies weren’t real and it was all just children being picky about food. The result was that she lied about the ingredients of her wedding cake and, inevitably, paramedics had to be called to the event.

Living with allergies means being vigilant

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Image credits: sonjachnyj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

But no amount of vigilance can help if someone just lies to you

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual photo)

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Image credits: Powerful_Dream_711

Readers were shocked at the woman’s behavior

Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized
Bride Lies About Food At Her Wedding To Prove A Point But Only Gets Coworker’s Child Hospitalized

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Comics On My Life, Art, And Daily Annoyances
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Artist Makes Flowers Bloom From Animal And Human Bodies And The Result Is Beautiful
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Oz Captured Through The Eyes Of A Children’s Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Every Student From This Elementary School Had To Paint One Rock In His Own Style, And Here’s The Result
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 16-June-2026
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2026
Drunk Passenger Faces Massive Bill After Pilot Was Forced To Dump Fuel And Turn Flight Around
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025