Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

by

Engagement photos are now firmly a thing. Couples often go for a beautiful location, cheesy smiles and props that show off their unique style and interests. However this cute couple, Jackie Nguyen and Nate Huntley from Queens, New York, decided to step it up a notch.

Along with their photographer friend Isaac James, they decided to expand the entire engagement photoshoot concept into something much bigger. Over a period of months, the couple, who are both actors, shot a series of engagement snaps that sums them up as a couple just perfectly, dressing up as pop-culture power duos. “Nate and I are huge nerds,” Jackie told HuffPost. “We are completely obsessed with the majority of couples we paid tribute to and have a genuine love for being a bit kooky.”

Being in the entertainment industry certainly helped their project, with friends helping out with some props and costumes. However, a lot of time was also spent at the thrift store, trying to get the looks just right. Looks to us like it was time well spent!

Next up for the couple is the big day. We can only imagine what they have planned, but we know for sure that it won’t be your average wedding. “We have the most outlandish and fun things planned for the wedding, some of which are surprises that we can’t reveal.“ Jackie explained. “What we can say is that it is a Chex Mix of Willy Wonka meets Christmas meets a magical carnival.”

OK then! Scroll down below to check out Jackie and Nate’s pics, and let us know what you think in the comments!

This couple decided to expand the entire engagement photoshoot concept into something much bigger

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Jackie Nguyen

Marty McFly and Doc Brown from “Back To The Future”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute from “The Office”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant from “Jurassic Park”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

The Wet Bandits, Marv and Harry, from “Home Alone”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Yoko Ono and John Lennon

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Miranda Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire from “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Jack and Rose From “Titanic”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Thor and Harry Potter

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Linus and Sally from “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

BoJack Horseman and Diane Nguyen from “BoJack Horseman”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Peggy Carter and Captain America from “Captain America”

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Image credits: Isaac James

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Watch Teen Titans Go! Praise Mark Hamill’s Joker And Slam Jared Leto’s
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2021
NBC Picks Up J.J. Abrams’ Emerson/O’Quinn Show
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2010
12 Stunning Macro Photos I Took With Oneplus 13r
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
When Your Teacher Keeps Saying You Can’t Draw Cats, But Your Paintings Are Photorealistic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The SNL Sketch About The Shape of Water Fish Man and Adam Driver That Was Cut for Time
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2018
Do You Need to Watch Blood Origin Before The Witcher Season 3?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.