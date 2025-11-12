Instead Of Taking Boring Engagement Pics, This Couple Decided To Take It To The Next Level

Engagement photos are now firmly a thing. Couples often go for a beautiful location, cheesy smiles and props that show off their unique style and interests. However this cute couple, Jackie Nguyen and Nate Huntley from Queens, New York, decided to step it up a notch.
Along with their photographer friend Isaac James, they decided to expand the entire engagement photoshoot concept into something much bigger. Over a period of months, the couple, who are both actors, shot a series of engagement snaps that sums them up as a couple just perfectly, dressing up as pop-culture power duos. “Nate and I are huge nerds,” Jackie told HuffPost. “We are completely obsessed with the majority of couples we paid tribute to and have a genuine love for being a bit kooky.”
Being in the entertainment industry certainly helped their project, with friends helping out with some props and costumes. However, a lot of time was also spent at the thrift store, trying to get the looks just right. Looks to us like it was time well spent!
Next up for the couple is the big day. We can only imagine what they have planned, but we know for sure that it won’t be your average wedding. “We have the most outlandish and fun things planned for the wedding, some of which are surprises that we can’t reveal.“ Jackie explained. “What we can say is that it is a Chex Mix of Willy Wonka meets Christmas meets a magical carnival.”
Image credits: Jackie Nguyen
Marty McFly and Doc Brown from “Back To The Future”
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute from “The Office”
Image credits: Isaac James
Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant from “Jurassic Park”
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
The Wet Bandits, Marv and Harry, from “Home Alone”
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Yoko Ono and John Lennon
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Miranda Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire from “Mrs. Doubtfire”
Image credits: Isaac James
Jack and Rose From “Titanic”
Image credits: Isaac James
Thor and Harry Potter
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Linus and Sally from “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
Image credits: Isaac James
BoJack Horseman and Diane Nguyen from “BoJack Horseman”
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
Peggy Carter and Captain America from “Captain America”
Image credits: Isaac James
Image credits: Isaac James
