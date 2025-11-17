Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Warn Of Husband-Seducing Female Worker

A Chipotle restaurant situated in Fort Myers, Florida, is gaining significant attention online as numerous Yelp reviewers have claimed that a woman, referred to as Lucy, allegedly had affairs with their husbands.

The situation started gaining traction after a Floridian by the Twitter name @fiveeightshorty pointed out that there’s something fishy going on at her local branch. “Apparently, there’s some controversy at my local Chipotle,” the post reads. In one of the 1-star reviews, a person by the name of Jessiika F. claims that someone in a managerial position called Lucy “likes to sleep with married men.” Subsequently, a few other 1-star reviews followed suit, reinforcing the allegations of Lucy being involved in “man-stealing.”

Although it’s impossible to verify the authenticity of the review, Complex noted that the same user, Jessiika F., left a harsh, debatable critique of a Cape Coral veterinary hospital last year.

Bored Panda has reached out to Chipotle for comment but has yet to hear back.

Recently, Chipotle’s branch in Fort Myers, Florida, went viral after multiple 1-star Yelp reviews accused its manager Lucy of “man-stealing”

Image credits: Mike Mozart

Image credits: fiveeightshorty

As expected, some Yelpers were amused by these allegations and rolled with it

Meanwhile, most people took these allegations with a pinch of salt

