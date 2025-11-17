30 Portraits I Took That Vary From Pleasant To Dark

In my life, I am confronted with various situations, events that trigger pleasant emotions, a sense of harmony, but there are also those difficult ones that are not welcome, but cannot be inhibited, rejected, then I try to express them, find a vent in the form of enigmatic images. I present a series of portraits of the easy and pleasant and the extremely different – dark, mysterious and sensual.
I was born in 1977 in Poland. I am an artist – passionate (self-taught). Since I discovered that visualization is a perfect way to express one’s suppressed, but also unrestrained emotionality, I started to create creative images, which can be interpreted in any way the viewer wishes.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com
#1 In Daddy’s Arms, All Evil Worlds Disappear
#2 Laura
#3 Friends (Agata And Maria)
#4 Shining Rain
#5 Box Of Faces
#6 Guardian Of The Heart
#7 Victoria
#8 Julia
#9 Dream Spiral
#10 Maria
#11 Karolina
#12 Self-Portrait
#13 Julia And Johnny
#14 Wojciech
#15 Fantasy Zone
#16 Mary
#17 Rainy Sorrows
#18 Laura
#19 Determination
#20 Between Waking And Dreaming
#21 Street Portrait
#22 Nicole
#23 Kacper
#24 Mystification
#25 Dry Rain
#26 Anna
#27 Desired Rain
#28 Aura
#29 Nadia
#30 Kacper
