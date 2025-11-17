30 Portraits I Took That Vary From Pleasant To Dark

by

In my life, I am confronted with various situations, events that trigger pleasant emotions, a sense of harmony, but there are also those difficult ones that are not welcome, but cannot be inhibited, rejected, then I try to express them, find a vent in the form of enigmatic images. I present a series of portraits of the easy and pleasant and the extremely different – dark, mysterious and sensual.

I was born in 1977 in Poland. I am an artist – passionate (self-taught). Since I discovered that visualization is a perfect way to express one’s suppressed, but also unrestrained emotionality, I started to create creative images, which can be interpreted in any way the viewer wishes.

More info: Facebook Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com

#1 In Daddy’s Arms, All Evil Worlds Disappear

#2 Laura

#3 Friends (Agata And Maria)

#4 Shining Rain

#5 Box Of Faces

#6 Guardian Of The Heart

#7 Victoria

#8 Julia

#9 Dream Spiral

#10 Maria

#11 Karolina

#12 Self-Portrait

#13 Julia And Johnny

#14 Wojciech

#15 Fantasy Zone

#16 Mary

#17 Rainy Sorrows

#18 Laura

#19 Determination

#20 Between Waking And Dreaming

#21 Street Portrait

#22 Nicole

#23 Kacper

#24 Mystification

#25 Dry Rain

#26 Anna

#27 Desired Rain

#28 Aura

#29 Nadia

#30 Kacper

