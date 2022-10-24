Emma Watson Earned $85 Million as Hermione and Belle

Emma Watson made it clear from the start that she’d become a star. The young star was born on April 15, 1990, and she began her acting career as a child. She’s best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the amazing Harry Potter series. She was only six when she realized she wanted to act professionally, and she began taking theater classes and acting locally in London. It was in 1999 that her own theater teacher made it clear Emma Watson would make a great cast member in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – the first movie and the first book in the Harry Potter series. She was cast as young Hermione Granger at the tender age of nine, and her life changed forever. Now Emma Watson is 32, and her net worth will blow you away. Emma Watson’s net worth is $85 million in 2022.
The Harry Potter Franchise
Seven books, eight films, and a lifetime of fame is what Emma Watson’s Harry Potter role gave her. Emma Watson was so good in her role as Hermione at the age of nine that even J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, wanted to see her play the role of Granger based on her first screen test.
The movie was released in 2001. It was Emma Watson’s first ever professional acting role, her first movie, her first of many things – and the movie broke just about every record imaginable. The little boy with the lightning bolt scar on his forehead changed the world of books and movies from that point on, and everyone wanted a piece of it. She was officially a star.
How Much Did Emma Watson Earn from Harry Potter?
Are you sitting down? You should sit down. Emma Watson was nine when she began her life as Hermione Granger. She was 21 when the final movie was released. Throughout the course of that decade of her life, she earned $70 million. Yes, you read that correctly. Emma Watson earned $70 million before she was old enough to legally order herself a cocktail in a bar. How does her income from the Potter series break down?
There is no information about her early income. She was but a minor child who wasn’t even old enough to go to middle school when she began her job as Hermione. What we are trying to say is we don’t know what she earned in the first four films or the sixth film. We do know that in the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, she earned an impressive $4 million. The seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was broken down into two movies. She earned $30 million each for those two movies. Her paycheck was impressive.
Her Other Big Role
When Disney began making live-action adaptations of their early works, Emma Watson was cast as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. For some, the idea was improbable. The little girl who was Hermione Granger in the biggest book and movie franchise in the world could not take on another major role like that. The world will not see her as Belle. They’ll only see her as Hermione – both adults and children alike. She is Hermione Granger.
Lo and behold, however, Emma Watson was perfect as Belle. She was so good in her role that we all forgot she was Hermione Granger, and it was a defining moment for the young star. She was so good in her role that she made the world forget about Hermione for a moment and see her only as Belle. It’s notoriously difficult to do that when you are an icon who played the same role in such a big franchise for more than a decade. Watson did it, though. She also earned a staggering $15 million for that role.
She Does Other Things, Too
When she’s not a major motion picture star, she’s also working on brand endorsements and the like. She may have earned a staggering $85 million just from 9 movies, but she’s also earning anywhere from $5 million to $10 million annually for her campaigns and endorsements. She’s careful about the roles she takes in Hollywood.
She only takes on characters she can make amazing, and she clearly only works on scripts that are out of this world. However, she is also a young woman who is so talented it doesn’t matter. Emma Watson has a net worth of $85 million, and she can afford to pick and choose.