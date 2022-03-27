This might be an unfortunate thought— but there are only a couple of child stars who grew up unscathed in Hollywood. The perils of fame and fortune at such a young age can be detrimental for an actor’s well-being. One of the child stars who proved the naysayers wrong is Emma Watson. The English actress grew up in front of our eyes ever since she was casted to play the iconic role of Hermione Granger from the iconic Harry Potter film franchise. Decades past and Watson has grown into a formidable woman who fights for women’s rights and stays true to her advocacies. She is a force to be reckoned with— an admirable actress and overall human being. Here are five empowering scenes starring Emma Watson:
5. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
We were all enthralled to be brought into the magic wizarding world of Harry Potter, portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe (Now You See Me 2). The film followed Harry and his friends, Ron Weasley, portrayed by Rupert Grint (Wild Target) and Hermione Granger, portrayed by Watson, as they enter their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The scene where Harry and Ron first met Hermione already showed her feistiness. She was not easily intimidated by other people and was confident of her own capabilities. This proved to be even more beneficial when the trio entered Hogwarts and had to fight off mysterious creatures that were out to get Harry.
4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Harry Potter came full circle in the eighth and final installment of the film franchise. The lead stars were all grown up and ready to face the bigger challenges that were coming their way. Their journey at Hogwarts was also coming to an end, and they were sure to close this chapter of their lives with a bang. The scene where Hermione and Ron successfully destroyed Hufflepuff’s cup with the help of a basilisk fang showed the two characters’ bravery. They were adamant in putting an end to Voldemort and free Harry from his wrath forever. This scene was one of the notable ones that also showed how far the two characters have come based on their character development. They were courageous enough to face the evil forces, and would stop at nothing to protect their friend.
3. Perks of Being a Wallflower
The coming-of-age drama made us reminiscent of our high school days. The storyline revolved around a teenager named Charlie, portrayed by Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), and his struggles as a wallflower in high school. The film depicted Charlie’s freshman journey and covered a wide variety of topics that included mental health, making friends, falling in love, and so much more. Watson portrayed the role of Sam, a senior high school student, who becomes friends with Charlie. She becomes a huge influence in his life and helped him open up and face his own demons. The scene where Sam and Charlie shared an intimate conversation and discuss how we accept the love we think we deserve is such a touching moment. Sam was such a resilient character, who made it a point to be always there for Charlie.
2. Beauty and the Beast
We all grew up watching the Disney classic over and over again. This is why the live-action adaptation of the much-loved cartoon was such a welcome treat. Watson played the iconic role of Belle, a young woman who accidentally gets imprisoned in a castle owned by a misunderstood Beast, portrayed by Dan Stevens (Marshall). The two start off on the wrong foot, but end up falling for each other after the Beast opened up to Belle about his real back story. The scene where Belle performed catchy song number at the beginning of the film showed what the kind of strong and independent woman that she was. She was unafraid to pursue her hobbies and interests during a time where little regard was given to women. She knew what she wanted, and was not easily swayed by what society dictated.
1. Little Women
The classic novel went through another film adaptation in 2019, which chronicled the lives of the March sisters who lived in the small town of Concord, Massachusetts during the 19thcentury. Watson portrayed the role of one of the sisters named Meg, who was always portrayed to be kind-hearted and compassionate. These traits were further exemplified in the scene where Meg and her other sisters surprised one of their less fortunate members by paying them a visit and preparing them breakfast one fateful Christmas morning. It was such a sweet scene that showed the beauty of kindness, and how fulfilling it feels to be able to give than to receive. Watson was a great addition to the cast, and gave justice to the strong-willed yet loving character that was Meg.