Emma Laird: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Emma Laird
September 8, 1998
Glasgow, Scotland
28 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Emma Laird?
Emma Laird is a British actress known for her compelling performances in dramatic roles. Her work often brings a quiet intensity to complex characters.
She first gained widespread notice for her role as Iris in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, a performance that quickly established her as a rising talent. Laird’s striking red hair and high cheekbones also made her a recognized face in the modeling world.
Early Life and Education
Emma Laird was born in Glasgow, Scotland, before spending her formative years in England with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Laird. Though details of any siblings are kept private, she has a younger brother.
She attended Tupton Hall School in Derbyshire, where she completed her A Levels. Laird later enrolled in acting classes at the New York Film Academy after a period of modeling.
Notable Relationships
Emma Laird maintains a private approach to her personal life and is currently single. She has no children and has not been married.
Earlier media speculation linked her to Joe Alwyn and Matt Smith, though no confirmed romantic relationship was ever made public.
Career Highlights
Emma Laird’s acting career took off with her breakthrough role as Iris in the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, a part she played from 2021 to 2024. This led to her being named one of Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch in 2021.
She made her feature film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice in 2023 and has since appeared in films like The Brutalist, which earned Academy Award nominations. Laird is also slated for upcoming roles in 28 Years Later and its sequel.
Before acting, Laird was a model for seven years, working with brands such as Pandora and Vivienne Westwood.
Signature Quote
“I want my career to be ever changing as I grow and learn and expand my knowledge on film.”
Follow Us