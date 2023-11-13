Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski is an American model and former actress. She was born in Westminster, London, but her upbringing took place in Encinitas, near San Diego, California. Ratajkowski made her modelling debut in March 2012 on the cover of the issue of the erotic magazine Treats! As a child, she appeared in two episodes of the Nickelodeon series iCarly in 2009, but she made her feature film debut as the mistress of Ben Affleck’s character in the film Gone Girl in 2014. The following year she made her professional catwalk modeling debut for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week. Ratajkowski is regarded as one of the new generation of supermodels having walked on the Paris Fashion Week runway for Miu Miu and Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.
Emily Ratajkowski announced on Instagram on February 23, 2018, that she married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard at a New York City courthouse wedding. In 2020, she confirmed she was pregnant in a Vogue essay writing about how she and her husband did not wish to discuss their child’s sex. The sex eventually came out following the birth of their son on March 8, 2021. In September 2022, she filed for divorce. She has appeared in several music videos such as Taio Cruz’s Fast Car in 2012, Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines and Maroon 5’s Love Somebody in 2013. Her acting credits include features in movies and TV series such as Entourage, Easy, We Are Your Friends, Cruise, I Feel Pretty, In Darkness, Lying and Stealing, and The Spoils Before Dying. She is also an advocate for women’s health issues.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Parents Wanted Her To Be A Doctor
Growing up her parents didn’t want her to become a model despite scouts constantly seeking her. She revealed in an interview that her mom Kathleen Anne Balgley wanted her to be a brain surgeon. However, Ratajkowski had other plans. At 14, she had already signed her first modelling contract with Ford and went on to do teen print catalogue modelling for Kohl’s and Nordstrom.
She Is Of Irish Ancestry
Although her mother is Jewish and ethnically identifies herself as Polish-Israeli Ratajkowski also has Irish ancestry. She grew up in the quiet surrounds of Bantry, County Cork. Emily Ratajkowski has previously revealed that she has spent every summer in the remote west village since her father moved to the rebel county. She also stated;
“I absolutely love Ireland. It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth and I have strong ties here. Both my grandmothers are from Ireland and I have spent every summer in Bantry since my father, who is an artist, had the romantic idea 20 years ago to buy an old farmhouse on the west coast and renovate it.“
Ratajkowski Attended UCLA For A Year
In 2009, Emily Ratajkowski attended The University of California, Los Angeles for one year before deciding to model full-time. She studied art at UCLA right after high school. She stated that her fine art education at the UCLA School of Arts and Architecture was arbitrary and conflicted with her artistic concepts. Ratajkowski left to pursue modelling and acting full-time after her first year at the institution.
Emily Ratajkowski Was Once Ranked The Fourth Sexiest Woman In The World
In 2014, Ratajkowski was ranked by the British men’s lifestyle magazine FHM, as the fourth sexiest woman behind award-winning artist Rihanna. Following her appearance in the Robin Thicke’s music video for Blurred Lines Ratajkowski was regarded by some as a sex symbol. In 2013, Esquire magazine named Ratajkowski “Woman of the Year”, over online fan vote finalist Jennifer Lawrence. In December of the same year, Rolling Stone magazine listed her among its twenty hottest sex symbols. Then in 2016, she earned third place in FHM’s list of sexiest women of the year behind Scarlett Johansson. The following year she dropped to seventh place on the list.
She Grew Up Without A TV
Ratajkowski didn’t have a TV growing and this may come as a surprise to many being that a TV is believed to be an essential part of a household. This absence of a TV growing up was intentional because her parents were bohemian and didn’t believe in having a TV in the house. In 2009, when she got her first acting job on iCarly, she didn’t even know what the show was when she auditioned.
