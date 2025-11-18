Emily Ratajkowski Blasts Body-Shamer For Telling Her To “Put On A Shirt” During Walk

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t concerned about being demure.
The model and author recently shared a clip of a stranger criticizing her fashion choices while she was walking down the street.
In the video, Emily filmed herself in “selfie mode” and showed her outfit: a tight-fitting gray tank top with black low-rise jeans.
A few seconds into the clip, a male voice can be heard telling her, “Girl, put on a shirt.”
The London-born star seemed unfazed by the remark and continued walking down the street. She then edited the video of the encounter, adding Charli XCX’s hit song 365 from the British singer’s latest album, Brat.
Emily captioned the video, “Famously not demure, famously not mindful,” referencing the “Very demure, very mindful” social media trend. The catchphrase was popularized by TikToker Jools Lebron, aka @joolieannie, who posted a series of videos about how to look “demure” at the office.
“See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful,” Jools said in the viral video.
Emily was unfazed by the criticism of her outfit choice and didn’t give the man any reaction
In contrast, the brat summer aesthetic is defined by its edgy, Y2K-inspired fashion. It can be “quite luxury” but also “trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs, and, like, a Bic lighter, and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need,” as explained by Charli XCX.
“You’re that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She’s honest, blunt and a little bit volatile. That’s Brat,” the singer added in a TikTok interview.
In her collection of essays titled My Body, Emily acknowledges her sex symbol status and discusses how her beauty has impacted her career.
“There are so many things and so much power to be gained from becoming a model or woman who uses her sexuality and image to succeed,” the 33-year-old told USA Today.
“Famously not demure, famously not mindful,” the author and model captioned the post, referencing the popular TikTok trend
The model shot to instant fame, aged 21, when she appeared naked in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video.
“I was fully into ‘choice’ feminism; that it’s feminist to be nude purely because it’s my choice,” she admitted to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 about her decision to dance naked in the music video.
“I don’t really believe that now. I’m more interested in the power women can have by either really engaging with their sexuality or completely avoiding it. Because I do feel like every woman is sort of on the same scale, trying to figure out where and how they want to find that balance.”
