Emily Kinney: Bio And Career Highlights

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Emily Kinney: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Emily Kinney

August 15, 1985

Wayne, Nebraska, US

41 Years Old

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Emily Kinney: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Emily Kinney?

Emily Rebecca Kinney is an American actress and singer, known for her expressive performances on screen and her introspective songwriting. Her versatile talent has earned her a dedicated following across both television and music.

She first captured wide attention as Beth Greene on AMC’s horror drama The Walking Dead, a role that showcased her vulnerability and resilience. Her musical contributions on the show further endeared her to millions.

Early Life and Education

Emily Kinney was born in Wayne, Nebraska, to Vaughn Charles and Jeanne Kinney, and frequently moved with her family during her formative years. Her early life fostered a love for storytelling and performance.

She pursued her artistic calling by attending New York University for a semester before graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre.

Notable Relationships

Emily Kinney has maintained a private approach to her personal life, though her public relationships have sometimes garnered media attention. She was romantically linked to fellow musician Paul McDonald following their meeting in 2015 and collaborated with him on music.

Kinney has no children, and her focus remains primarily on her thriving acting and music careers.

Career Highlights

Emily Kinney is widely recognized for her role as Beth Greene on the acclaimed AMC series The Walking Dead, a character she portrayed from 2011 to 2015, with later guest appearances. The role garnered her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Beyond acting, Kinney has cultivated a significant music career, releasing several EPs and studio albums including Blue Toothbrush, Expired Love, This Is War, Oh Jonathan, The Supporting Character, and Swimteam.

Signature Quote

“I love acting; I loved working on The Walking Dead, but writing songs is something that’s just, I have to do it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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