25 Fail-Proof Christmas Finds For When Fast Shipping Is Your Only Hope

Procrastination is practically a competitive sport during the holidays, but crossing the finish line with a crumpled banknote in an envelope is not the way to win gold. If your current shopping strategy involves frantically refreshing tracking numbers and praying for a miracle, we are here to be your enablers.
We curated a list of universal crowd-pleasers that scream “I planned this in October” rather than “I bought this while panicking in the bathroom five minutes ago.” From trendy water bottles to retro tech, these last-minute saves are so good they might just trick everyone into believing you are a responsible adult.
#1 Who Likes Watered Down Wine? This Vochill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Fixes This In A Flash
Review: “These things are genius! I love a glass of Chardonnay, but I hate when it gets warm if I don’t drink it fast enough. It really does keep the cup in place and there is no condensation below ever.” – Mike
#2 Add Some Pizzazz To Any Room With A Quirky Hobnail Ceramic Planter
Review: “This plant pot is absolutely beautiful! It’s well made and high quality and exactly what I was looking for.” – Happy in Cali
#3 Their Power To Investigate Strange Backyard Sounds Without Alerting The Entire Neighborhood To Their Paranoia Is Now Unlocked With A Pair Of Night Vision Goggles
Review: “Very nice night time 5k camera recorded. Clear picture record, very low light work perfect too !!! Good for out door camping fishing at night and you won’t get lost. Good for a gift for father’s.” – David winner
#4 Pretending Their Entire Life Is A Low-Resolution Video Game Is Much Easier When The Retro Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker Provides The Soundtrack And The Blocky Visual Effects To Match
Review: “I love it! It’s so cute and it fits perfect with the decorations by my gaming setup.” – Asjani
#5 An Electric Candle Lamp Warmer Offers All Of The Aromas With None Of The Fire Hazards
Review: “I love this lamp. Its very pretty and has adjustable timer and brightness of light. The candle melts slowly so they last longer. The scent is just as nice as burning the candle. I have some candles that had the wicks disappear. Great way to use those up. Will be buying more for gifts.” – Lisa H
#6 This Indoor Herb Growing Kit Is The Ideal Gift To Save Them From The Tyranny Of Buying A $4 Bunch Of Basil When They Only Needed Two Leaves
Review: “We used NovaMode acrylic window shelves to get herb garden the maximum light exposure inside the house. We attached the shelves low enough so the kids can see the progress the herbs make everyday. Kids check on herbs every morning and every evening when they come from school and get very excited each time! Great experience!” – Amazon Customer
#7 Luring Your Guests Into A Verbal Trap Is The True Purpose Of The Bofa Deez Nutz Candle Since The Pleasant Aroma Is Just Bait For The Inevitable Punchline
Review: “Smells really good and the caption was hilarious. Made a great gift.” – Keesha
#8 Clearing The Negative Energy From Their Apartment Requires A Lot Of Smoke And The Handmade Smudge Stick Holder Ensures They Don’t Accidentally Burn The Place Down While Banishing Their Ex’s Ghost
Review: “This is the cutest absolutely love it!!! Perfect fit 🥰🏡great quality.” – Angela Gonzales
Relying on two-day shipping is basically a holiday tradition at this point, right up there with arguing over the thermostat. If the previous items didn’t quite mask your lack of preparation, keep scrolling because we have plenty more generic-but-awesome options that effectively hide your procrastination behind a veil of sheer coolness.
#9 Deciding Whether To Sip Daintily Or Chug Like A Dehydrated Athlete Is No Longer A Dilemma Since The Owala Freesip Water Bottle Lets Them Do Both Without Switching Lids
Review: “This is my new favorite! Keeps the water cold even on hot summer days. Easy to open and the straw or wide opening is genius. Best of both in one! I’ve used a lot of water bottles over the years for work, hiking, kids and this is by far my favorite.” – Smith
#10 They Can Now Wield The Immense Power Of Creating Single-Serving Ice Cream On Demand With This Ice Cream Making Mug
Review: “Dairy free approved!! The best little ice cream maker that ever was. I used this to make dairy free ice cream and look at it!! It tastes as good as it looks!! It is super easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store. It’s small and compact and doesn’t take up a huge amount of space. The price is good. We got the double bowl one because we have 2 kids and it’s great. Hands down a summer fave!” – Shabana
#11 A Set Of Magnetic Fidget Rings Is The Ideal Gift For The Friend Whose Hands Have A More Active Social Life Than They Do
Review: “These are perfect for what I wanted. They are plastic, but still sturdy. If you are looking for something a little heavier, these are not for you. Overall great, I can spin one on my finger during meetings or just mess with them on my desk.” – Breanna p
#12 Your Friend Will Go From Box Wine Aficionado To Sommelier With This Rechargeable Electric Wine Bottle Opener
Review: “Bought this as a gift for my wine-loving lady and was impressed by the fast charge and ease of use. I’ve had these before and some died early because they were flimsy, but this one seems pretty solid and built to last.” – Paul Kandarian
#13 The Eye Massager Is The Closest You Can Get To Gifting Them A Ctrl+Alt+Delete Button For Their Face After A Long Day Of Staring At Spreadsheets
Review: “Mom loved it!! Really cool find.” – Kevin Taylor
#14 Giving Their Photographer Friends A Collective Heart Attack Is The Main Perk Of The Camera Lens Coffee Mug Since It Looks Exactly Like They Are Pouring Scalding Hot Java Into A Thousand-Dollar Piece Of Glass
Review: “Love love LOVE IT! IT LOOKS SO MUCH LIKE A REAL LENS.” – Curtis E. Ward
#15 Tenderizing Their Sore Muscles Like A Cheap Flank Steak Is The Most Accurate Way To Describe Using The Deep Tissue Massage Gun To Hammer Out The Knots In Their Back
Review: “This is my first massage gun, so if you’re some massage gun connoisseur, this may not be the review for you. Between weight lifting and housework, my muscles have gotten more sore and fatigued lately and I wanted some relief.” – J. Jones
#16 Convincing Everyone They Attended Bartending School Is Surprisingly Easy When They Use The Cocktail Shaker Set To Aerate Their Drinks Instead Of Just Stirring Them With A Dirty Spoon
Review: “Great product! I love it! This cocktail set looks really cool on my home bar and already experimented on a couple cocktails with it. The cocktail cards are a great addition with easy to follow drinks recipes for a beginner like me. Nice quality. Great value.” – Zion
Convincing people you are a thoughtful gifter when you actually just have fast internet is the ultimate holiday con and we are here to help you pull it off. If the gadgets above haven’t solved your crisis yet, don’t panic because the remaining items are specifically chosen to work for literally anyone with a pulse, making them the perfect safety net for your poor time management skills.
#17 This Gift Lets Them Become The Official Casting Director For Their Own Backyard Nature Documentary With A Bird Feeder Camera
Review: “So much fun, I bought 3 of them! They are great for monitoring our yard for other critters too. It took a few days for the birds to arrive but they will come!” – Aloha Mrs. Hand
#18 Enjoy The Sweet Scent Of A Successful Gift With A Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
Review: “I love this diffuser it is a quality item not cheap looking at all, sturdy pretty to look at and the diffusing of your EO is perfect. Would highly recommend this product.” – mom of 4
#19 Their Emotional Support Water Bottle Can Now Have A Tiny, More Mischievous Friend For The Weekend With These Mini Tumbler Shot Glasses
Review: “These little glasses were perfect for creating these little gifts. The design and look was so cute! Perfect size!” – Amazon Customer
#20 Publicly Sniffing Your Own Jewelry Usually Gets You Weird Looks But The Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Lets You Inhale A Personal Cloud Of Lavender Without Anyone Calling Security
Review: “Excellent Gift for my husband’s 28-31 yr old daughters! The chain was perfect, altho we replaced it with cloth string to match the style and length preferences for each different daughter. We also added a quote charm.” – MindBodyMuse
#21 Turning Their Evening Soak Into A Melted Unicorn Crime Scene Is The Inevitable Result Of Using The Rainbow Bath Bombs To Add Some Psychedelic Chaos To Their Hygiene Routine
Review: “These bath bombs are so cute.” – Rahil Memon
#22 Cutting Carbs Out Of Their Diet Does Not Mean They Have To Stop Snuggling With Them Thanks To The Bread Shape Pillow And Its Soft Gluten-Free Crust
Review: “It looks amazing. Great product.” – Joey
#23 Staring At Strangers In The Checkout Line Usually Results In A Fight But The People Of Walmart Adult Coloring Book Lets Them Judge Questionable Fashion Choices From The Safety Of Their Own Living Room
Review: “I got this for a white elephant gift and it went over well. Great funny gift.” – Lori Niffen
#24 This Water Marble Painting Kit Is The Perfect Gift For The Friend Who Wants To Create Impressive-Looking Art Without Having To Actually Learn How To Draw
Review: “Very quick delivery. Works well.” – Sue Kwasigroch
#25 Typing A Passive-Aggressive Email Feels Significantly More Dignified When They Pound The Keys Of The Wireless Retro Keyboard And Mouse Like A Novelist Finishing A Manuscript
Review: “This keyboard has been a great addition to my computer. It’s both simple to set-up and connect, with the mouse and keyboard each needing a AA battery. The color and design are exactly as expected.” – Anthony Avery
