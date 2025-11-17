I Started Embroidering In 2017, And Here Are Some Of My Best Works (37 Pics)

Hi! My name is Daniela and I’m an embroidery artist from Chile. My work goes from anime and music to pets and memes. I also like to mix embroidery thread with paint.

I firmly believe that almost anything can be embroidered, that’s why I just like to have fun while doing art. I started with embroidery in 2017 after seeing some posts on Pinterest and after practicing a little bit, I fell in love with it and after these 6 years, it has become a part of me, like I feel empty when a long period of time passes without doing any embroidery work.

I would like to be able to some day make a career doing the thing I love and teaching others this wonderful art.

I hope you like the pictures!

#1 Homer Simpson

#2 Mr. Burns

#3 Patrick Star

#4 Starry Night

#5 Lisa Simpson

#6 Midsommar

#7 Pop Art

#8 Baby Yoda

#9 Mr. Sparkle

#10 Spongebob Squarepants

#11 The Powerpuff Girls

#12 Sailor Moon

#13 My Neighbor Totoro

#14 The Scream

#15 Discovery

#16 Nezuko Kamado

#17 Snoopy

#18

#19 Sailor Moon

#20 Kodama

#21 Blink-182

#22

#23 He-Man

#24 Akira

#25 Sailor Mars

#26 Grave Of The Fireflies

#27 Uzumaki

#28 Shinchan

#29 Sailor Moon

#30 Berserk

#31 Red Baron

#32 Tanjiro Kamado

#33 Abba

#34 Akira

#35 Asuka

#36 Berserk

#37 Horimiya

