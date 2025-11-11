Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns

by

Chara, an artist from Athens, creates beautiful and intricate embroidered notebooks. She turns an object as simple as a notebook into a treasured object perfect for writing down your most precious thoughts.

Her notebooks are so meticulously made that it looks as if the embroidered decorations were drawn on by a gel pen instead of with a needle and thread. All of her notebooks are hand-made from Japanese paper, using the simple but beautiful Japanese stab binding technique. After selecting an image, she transfers it onto the cardstock and embroiders it to give it a unique 3D effect and, lastly, binds the book.

The artist explains why she began embroidering notebooks on her Etsy shop page: “Since I personally use notebooks all the time, and make my own embroidered accessories, I had the idea to combine my two loves and create embroidered notebooks. I love making things, and I want to share that with other people.”

More info: Etsy (h/t: lustik)

Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns
Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“White Wedding Dress”: 53 Takes On Weddings That You May Or May Not Agree With
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Does Martin Hold Up Over 30 Years Later?
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2022
The Story Behind That Horrific “Handmaid’s Tale” Opening Scene
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Is It Time for a California Dreams Reboot?
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2021
Why “Debris” Was Canceled After One Season at NBC
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2021
Hey Pandas, Knocked Down By A Neighbor’s Dog And Falsely Accused, How Should I Protect Myself?
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.