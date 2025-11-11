Artist Embroiders Notebook With Veins, Holograms, And Floral Patterns

Chara, an artist from Athens, creates beautiful and intricate embroidered notebooks. She turns an object as simple as a notebook into a treasured object perfect for writing down your most precious thoughts.
Her notebooks are so meticulously made that it looks as if the embroidered decorations were drawn on by a gel pen instead of with a needle and thread. All of her notebooks are hand-made from Japanese paper, using the simple but beautiful Japanese stab binding technique. After selecting an image, she transfers it onto the cardstock and embroiders it to give it a unique 3D effect and, lastly, binds the book.
The artist explains why she began embroidering notebooks on her Etsy shop page: “Since I personally use notebooks all the time, and make my own embroidered accessories, I had the idea to combine my two loves and create embroidered notebooks. I love making things, and I want to share that with other people.”
