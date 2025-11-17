People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

by

As a child, I loved to read the ‘England’ magazine, which my grandma had subscribed to since the ’60s, and over the years, she accumulated a whole collection.

From one of the issues, I remember a letter from some respectful old gentleman, who, in particular, claimed that addressing him in the format’ sir [last name]’ instead of the etiquette ‘sir [first name]’ gave him the moral right to send mail to the trash bin without reading.

I wonder what this gentleman would say if he got an email one day? It is likely that his inbox would always be empty – after all, modern email culture is punctuated by sometimes completely strange and funny greetings and signoffs. And this list made by Bored Panda is dedicated to just these funny cases.

More info: Twitter

#1

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: OhChickenBalls

#2

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: kate_mckean

#3

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: elclimo

#4

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: aelfred_D

#5

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: alexrkonrad

#6

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: karencheee

#7

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: r_schuerman

#8

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: hermit_hwarang

#9

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: howie_hua

#10

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: jonnysun

#11

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: jonnysun

#12

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: audipenny

#13

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: delia_cai

#14

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: bridgemoneyapp

#15

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: Kristen_Arnett

#16

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: LeahJazzLive

#17

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: swoph

#18

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: annabroges

#19

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: anniemaisocial

#20

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: SketchesbyBoze

#21

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: SaraMooreWagne1

#22

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: alyssalimp

#23

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: Rachel_Sennott

#24

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: notorious_twub

#25

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: katherineggrace

#26

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: lizchar

#27

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: EmRusciano

#28

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: Vanrad19

#29

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: jadincmoore

#30

People Roast Email Culture In These 30 Hilariously Spot-On Tweets

Image source: YoniAstro

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Reasons Why HBO Should Release House of the Dragon Season 2 in Theaters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2023
Zoe Kravitz facts
8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz
3 min read
May, 6, 2023
I Went Travelling With My Retired Mum As I Realised That We Won’t Be Here Forever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“If You’re Suffering From Racing Thoughts, Use The 333 Rule”: This Guy Shares 30 Psychology Hacks He Wants People To Know
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photographed The Place Where All The Magic Starts – Childhood
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Man Stuck In Quarantine With His Ex-Wife And His Mom Shares All The Chaos In Hilarious Photos
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.