“Tragic Mental Illness”: Elon Musk’s Comment About Daughter Vivian Sparks Mass Outrage Online

Elon Musk ignited a fresh wave of criticism after referring to his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, as his “son” in a heated exchange with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The clash erupted when Newsom’s press office mocked Musk over their fractured relationship, prompting the Tesla CEO to accuse the governor of promoting the “woke mind virus” that allegedly harmed his child. Musk’s remarks quickly drew sharp reactions online, both from critics and netizens who took his side.
Musk’s response centered on his strained bond with Vivian Jenna Wilson
The conflict began when Newsom’s press office reacted to a clip posted by Musk’s America PAC, in which the governor highlighted his record of passing pro-trans legislation. In response to the clip, Newsom’s team wrote, “We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”
Wilson, who previously went by Xavier and transitioned in 2022, has been publicly estranged from her father, according to the New York Post. After legally changing her name and gender, she also petitioned to drop any formal association with Musk, stating she “no longer lives with or wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Musk fired back with a message against the California Governor. In a post on X, he wrote, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.”
His post also clarified the names of his other daughters, stating, “My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”
Wilson, who has spoken publicly about their fractured relationship, previously accused Musk of refusing to acknowledge her identity. She has described him online as “cartoonishly evil” and a “pathetic man-child,” while hinting that she has struggled financially since separating herself from his name and support.
Musk, in contrast, has insisted he was “tricked” into allowing her to transition at 16 and has repeatedly blamed what he calls the “woke mind virus” for severing the relationship. Their estrangement has been the subject of numerous headlines, especially as both figures have continued speaking publicly about one another.
Newsom’s jab and Musk’s wording triggered divided emotional reactions online
While the political back-and-forth between the CEO and the governor’s press office was already heated, what followed turned into a broader cultural battle as social media users weighed in on both Newsom’s comment and Musk’s description of his daughter.
Many expressed discomfort and anger at Musk’s choice to refer to Vivian as his “son.” One user wrote, “That’s cruel and unjust as a father to say that it’s not just a mental illness. Who needs your love. See it from their eyes for once.”
Another said, “I can’t imagine how crushing it is for his child to read this.”
Others highlighted the emotional cost of such a public dispute, including one user who shared, “I was like you once, but then I realized I was listening to biased people. Your child has grown up and is making their own choices. If you love them, you’ll love them regardless, and you won’t say nasty things about them online.”
But criticism wasn’t aimed solely at Musk. Many were outraged that Newsom’s office used a private family fracture as a political weapon. Netizens, including those who said they were not fans, condemned the governor’s personal approach.
“Kids are off limits. What Gavin Newsom’s team did was shameful. I’m sorry you were put in a situation that you had to defend your kid, Elon,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “Not an Elon fangirl by any stretch of the imagination, but taunting him about his child is beyond the pale of any decent behavior.” A third user added, “Low blow from a governor. Instead of governing, he’s sniping at someone’s family. Weak.”
As of writing, the post from Newsom’s office has garnered over 6.3 million views with over 26,000 likes, while Musk’s response has received more than 3.1 million views and over 178,000 likes.
Wilson has continued building a public career amid her efforts to distance herself from Musk
While the online clash renewed focus on Musk’s language and Newsom’s jab, it also pushed Vivian Jenna Wilson back into the spotlight.
Wilson has been developing a career as a media figure and model, even appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue. Similar to her father, she has also been outspoken about her political views.
She previously stated she intended to leave the United States after Donald Trump was elected last year. She has also continued to criticize her father’s policies and public statements.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Newsom and Musk’s recent tirades on social media
