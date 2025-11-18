“Fine Taylor … You Win”: Elon Musk Offers To Impregnate Taylor Swift

Elon Musk, who always seems eager to expand his ever-growing family, proposed the idea of fatherhood to none other than Taylor Swift.
The billionaire Tesla CEO offered to impregnate the pop star after she shared her thoughts on the U.S. presidential debate, which took place on Tuesday, September 10.
The Cruel Summer singer shared a lengthy message on Instagram following the fiery debate, along with a picture of herself with her calico cat Benjamin Button.
In a move nobody saw coming, Elon Musk offered to father Taylor Swift’s child after she voiced her political opinions on Instagram
Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Image credits: @Inezandvinoodh / Instagram
The hitmaker, who does not always voice her political opinions, showed her support for one of the U.S. presidential candidates and urged voters to do their research ahead of the elections.
“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” the 34-year-old singer said. “As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”
The singer, currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, concluded her message by saying, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift,” and she signed off her post with: “Childless Cat Lady.”
The hitmaker, who is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, signed off her post with: “Childless Cat Lady”
What probably no one saw coming was Elon’s offer to father her child and take care of her beloved cats.
“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” the tech mogul wrote X, the social media platform that he acquired in 2022.
The eccentric billionaire, who has shown his leaning toward conservative stances, has at least 12 children with three women.
“I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” the tech mogul wrote on X, seemingly as a response to the Bad Blood singer’s post
He has previously spoken about underpopulation and how he is contributing toward tackling the “crisis.”
“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the SpaceX Founder and CEO wrote on X in 2022. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
Several people found it “creepy” that he had offered to have a child with the Lover vocalist.
“This sh– is creepy man,” one wrote, while another quipped, “You are creepy and weird.”
Some social media users shared AI-generated pictures shipping the billionaire CEO with the singer
“Cringe just called & asked you to stop, Leon,” read another comment.
One said, “Taylor wants precisely zero to do with you.”
“Sir you have reached unseen levels of divorced,” joked another. “No one has ever been more divorced than you in this moment.”
Follow Us