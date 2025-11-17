Buy Cheap, Buy Twice: 30 Things That Are Totally Worth The Money

Some things are simply worth spending money on; a pillow that doesn’t break your neck every night, for instance, or comfortable hiking shoes that make hiking… well, bearable. And while splurging might not be the right way to go about everything, most of us likely have things we consider worthy of a higher investment.
The ‘Ask Reddit’ community discussed what things they wouldn’t go cheap on, and their answers go far beyond pillows and shoes. While some appreciate the longevity—they say ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ for a reason—others simply enjoy the feeling such items entail, be it the softness of quality toilet paper or the satisfaction of using a good set of headphones. Scroll down to find the redditors’ answers and see if you’d spend your hard-earned money on any of the same things.
#1
Good shoes
Image source: anon, Clem Onojeghuo
#2
Supportive bras.
Image source: Hullaba-Loo, THIS IS ZUN
#3
For example, mine is a bed. I’ll never buy a cheap bed again.
Image source: jespmaha, Kenny Eliason
#4
Knives.
I stayed with my brother and sister-in-law briefly between apartments. I brought my set of Wusthofs. She has a congenital birth defect that affects her fingers. She was worried about having sharp knives in the kitchen because she didn’t want to slice off what was left of her fingers. She had always bought cheap knives for that reason. But she found using good knives, she cut herself much less because, shocker, the knives cut better so they were easier to control.
Plus, these knives will last forever. It’s one of those things that you can buy crappy knives every few years, or spend a little more and never have to buy them again.
Image source: anon, Robby McCullough
#5
My cats. Whatever they need they got
Image source: SnowyInuk, ModCatShop
#6
Maple syrup
Image source: Character-Draft-6503, Ed Vázquez
#7
Cheese. You don’t know bliss until you have tasted parmigiano reggiano. It is worth every extra penny + it is so satisfying to grate it yourself.
Image source: this_one_in_boots
#8
Ice Cream.
GTFO of here with that Blue Bunny Chemical Cream polymer or that Nicotine yellow Walmart Vanilla.
Image source: anon, Elza Kurbanova
#9
My wife ,she deserves the best after putting up with me for 30 years .
Image source: blade2366, Edgar Chaparro
#10
I knit as a hobby, and I always buy the best materials I can afford. I have a budget for the year, and I try to choose projects that will last a while. It’s just no fun to knit with crappy materials, and a hobby is supposed to be fun. I also want to be proud of the finished object.
Image source: kirbythesquirrel, Nik
#11
Pillows. My neck thanks me every morning.
Image source: Mail-We-Got-It
#12
Winter clothing, when you are going to be outside for a while, trust me, it is a life saver.
Image source: sasksasquatch
#13
Pay to not see ads. My quality of life has significantly increased not being exposed to them
Image source: InevitablePiano6848, Nik
#14
Someone told me once you spend most of your life on your feet or on your back. Always buy good shoes and good bed.
Image source: autoredial
#15
Boots. I have my work boots, my hunting boots, my deck boots I wear when on my boat fishing, even a pair I call my “town boots” which are just a square toe I wear out of the house to run errands or go out. It saves your feet, back, and knees so much over a cheap Walmart pair.
Image source: martorano10, Nathan Dumlao
#16
A good pen goes a long way.
Image source: sixpackteeno, Aaron Burden
#17
Toilet Paper (Cottonelle Ultra); Hiking Boots (Columbia or other good brand); Boxers (Poly Satin); Car Maintenance (Spend the money on the “extra” thing your trusted mechanic suggesting getting done when you bring it in. Get the good oil.); Home repairs (Same as the car. Get it done right so your f*****g wall doesn’t cave in.); Wife (Get her what she wants and you will be happy.); Ancient weapons of warfare (Just kidding. I’m not sure if anyone will actually read this.)
Image source: qwerty4007, Esteban Bernal
#18
Kerrygold Irish Butter
Image source: Lauralynch52
#19
Bed sheets. A nice set of cotton percale sheets will help you sleep better.
Image source: vicsfoolsparadise
#20
Toilet paper.
Image source: satallite, Vie Studio
#21
Crayons. It’s Crayola or it’s trash.
Image source: PengwinPears
#22
Food, my father always told me we can cut this or that but never cut on the food
Image source: xdsDavid, Emiliano Vittoriosi
#23
There’s a common wisdom that says you should never cheap out on anything that goes between you and the ground for long periods of time.
Shoes, tires, mattress, and desk chair if you sit for hours a day. There’s probably some others as well.
Image source: rabbiskittles
#24
Tattoos
Image source: Duckvondutch, Lucas Lenzi
#25
SCUBA gear. It’s life support equipment and I’m taking it into caves. Cheap is suicidal.
Image source: helodriver87
#26
Steak. A bad cut of steak can always be made good with proper preparation and seasoning (within reason), but a good cut of steak is something else entirely with or without seasoning.
Image source: bushpotatoe
#27
Legos. They are pricy, but the quality is worth it.
Image source: AichSmize
#28
Laptops. Never buy a cheap one. Those €500 things tend to age like milk. Double the budget and you’ll still enjoy it after 6 years like you bought it yesterday.
Image source: Mtfdurian, Andras Vas
#29
Socks! Athletic socks (I like Balega Silver) in particular. There’s no going back. But there’s also no blisters.
Image source: humdrumturducken
#30
Headphones
Image source: SFDessert
Follow Us