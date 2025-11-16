188 Education Quotes That Might Inspire You To Learn Something New

Now, we all know the importance of education – it sheds light on the world, instills strong morals, and teaches you things that will supposedly help you in life. However, for most of us, the dreadful experience of public education sucked all of the joy from learning, and now we need a little bit of help to see its goodness, untarnished by high school realities and sub-par teachers (if you were unlucky enough to have met some that fall under the category over your years of education). And how can we reinvigorate our thirst for education and turn that desert into rivers of knowledge? Why, by reading some of these brilliant education quotes!
You know the best part about these quotes about learning? All of them are by famous people, renowned scholars, and some of the most intelligent characters to have ever walked the face of the earth. So, step aside, Auntie May, because it’s time for some geniuses to take the stage with their wise words and inspiring quotes! And why should you trust these people with their moving quotes? Well, for one, they have been learning and sharing their thoughts with others all their lives, so if you should trust anyone to put something good into your cranium, it is definitely these gentlemen and gentlewomen.
So, get ready to rediscover that thirst for knowledge once again with these learning quotes! Of course, there’s no way you’ll like all of them, but we’d love to know which ones carried the exact right amount of oomph to positively affect you. And we’ll know that if you give your vote for the best quotes! Once all that is well and done, share these magical knowledge quotes with your friends, too.
#1
“Every student can learn, just not on the same day, or the same way.” – George Evans
#2
“Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything.” — George Carlin
#3
“You don’t understand anything until you learn it more than one way.” — Marvin Minsky
#4
“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” –Albert Einstein
#5
“Be curious, not judgmental.” — Walt Whitman
#6
“The first half of my life I went to school, the second half of my life I got an education.” — Mark Twain
#7
“Education is a continual process, it’s like a bicycle… If you don’t pedal you don’t go forward.” — George Weah
#8
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#9
“The direction in which education starts a man will determine his future life.” — Plato
#10
“Being a student is easy. Learning requires actual work.” — William Crawford
#11
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X
#12
“If someone is going down the wrong road, he doesn’t need motivation to speed him up. What he needs is education to turn him around.” — Jim Rohn
#13
“A teacher is one who makes himself progressively unnecessary.” — Thomas Carruthers
#14
“Recipes tell you nothing. Learning techniques is the key.” — Tom Colicchio
#15
“The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” — Aristotle
#16
“You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.” — Richard Branson
#17
“Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve.” — Robert Lewin
#18
“Learning is not the product of teaching. Learning is the product of the activity of learners.” — John Holt
#19
“The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see.” — Alexandra K. Trenfor
#20
“It is what we know already that often prevents us from learning.” — Claude Bernard
#21
“Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom.” — George Washington Carver
#22
“Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.” — Malcolm S. Forbes
#23
“The progress of the world depends almost entirely upon education.” — George Eastman
#24
“Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.” — Vera Nazarian
#25
“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” — Michelle Obama
#26
“Man’s mind, once stretched by a new idea, never regains its original dimensions.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes
#27
“Life is an open book test. Learning how to learn is your most valuable skill in the online world.” — Marc Cuban
#28
“The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you.” — B.B. King
#29
“A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers.” — Helen Keller
#30
“A little learning is a dangerous thing.” – Alexander Pope
#31
“Never stop learning. Never stop growing.” — Mel Robbins
#32
“Nothing is a waste of time if you use the experience wisely.” — Auguste Rodin
#33
“The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows.” — Sydney J. Harris
#34
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” —Benjamin Franklin
#35
“For the things we have to learn before we can do them, we learn by doing them.” ― Aristotle
#36
“Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
#37
“Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” — Jim Rohn
#38
“I believe that education is all about being excited about something. Seeing passion and enthusiasm helps push an educational message.” — Steve Irwin
#39
“Education makes a people easy to lead but difficult to drive: easy to govern, but impossible to enslave.” — Peter Brougham
#40
“Never let formal education get in the way of your learning.” – Mark Twain
#41
“It is impossible to begin to learn that which one thinks one already knows.” —Epictetus
#42
“You can teach a student a lesson for a day; but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives.” — Clay P. Bedford
#43
“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” — Robert Frost
#44
“The more I live, the more I learn. The more I learn, the more I realize, the less I know.” — Michel Legrand
#45
“Making mistakes simply means you are learning faster.” — Weston H. Agor
#46
“I am always ready to learn although I do not always like being taught.” —Winston Churchill
#47
“Learning never exhausts the mind.” ― Leonardo da Vinci
#48
“Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.” — Chinese Proverb
#49
“The quieter you become, the more you can hear.” — Buddha
#50
“Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” – Albert Einstein
#51
“I agree that a love of reading is a great gift for a parent to pass on to his or her child.” — Ann Brashares
#52
“All men by nature desire to know.” — Aristotle
#53
“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” — Alexander the Great
#54
“School is the path, not the point.” — Will Richardson
#55
“Time is the best teacher, but unfortunately, it kills all of its students.” — Robin Williams
#56
“Only the educated are free.” — Epictetus
#57
“Do not conﬁne your children to your own learning for they were born in another time.” — Hebrew Proverb
#58
“The main hope of a nation lies in the proper education of its youth.” — Desiderius Erasmus Roterodamus
#59
“You cannot open a book without learning something.” — Confucius
#60
“Let the improvement of yourself keep you so busy that you have no time to criticize others.” — Roy T. Bennett
#61
“Wisdom is not a product of schooling but of the lifelong attempt to acquire it.” — Albert Einstein
#62
“One learns by doing a thing; for though you think you know it, you have no certainty until you try.” — Sophocles
#63
“All things good to know are difficult to learn.” — Greek proverb
#64
“Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” — Socrates
#65
“Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire.” — W.B. Yeats
#66
“I am still learning.” — Michelangelo
#67
“The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing.” — Voltaire
#68
“All learning has an emotional base.” — Plato
#69
“Education is a progressive discovery of our own ignorance.” — Will Durant
#70
“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” — G.K. Chesterton
#71
“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.” — Confucius
#72
“Everyone you will ever meet knows something you don’t.” — Bill Nye
#73
“Take what you learn and make a difference with it.” —Tony Robbins
#74
“Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.” – Benjamin Franklin
#75
“The more you learn, the more you earn.” —Warren Buffett
#76
“Anyone who isn’t embarrassed of who they were last year probably isn’t learning enough.” — Alain de Botton
#77
“Learning starts with failure; the first failure is the beginning of education.” –John Hersey
#78
“Try to learn something about everything and everything about.” —Thomas Huxley
#79
“That which we persist in doing becomes easier for us to do; not that the nature of the thing itself is changed, but that our power to do is increased.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#80
“The human mind is our fundamental resource.” — John F. Kennedy
#81
“I am learning all the time. The tombstone will be my diploma.” — Eartha Kitt
#82
“The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn and change.” — Carl Rogers
#83
“They know enough who know how to learn.” — Henry Adams
#84
“People learn something every day, and a lot of times it’s that what they learned the day before was wrong.” — Bill Vaughan
#85
“A learning curve is essential to growth.” —Tammy Bjelland
#86
“If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail.” — Abraham Maslow
#87
“You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety.” — Abraham Maslow
#88
“Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn and you will.” — Vernon Howard
#89
“Yesterday I was clever, so I changed the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” — Rumi
#90
“Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.” — Martin Luther King Jr
#91
“Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” — Marian Wright Edelman
#92
“When you learn, teach. When you get, give.” — Maya Angelou
#93
“You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.” — Conrad Hall
#94
“Learning without thought is labor lost; thought without learning is perilous.” —Confucius
#95
“Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him.” — Maya Angelou
#96
“Children have to be educated, but they have also to be left to educate themselves.” — Ernest Dimnet
#97
“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” —John Dewey
#98
“Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” — Og Mandino
#99
“Man can learn nothing except by going from the known to the unknown.” —Claude Bernard
#100
“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” —Aristotle
#101
“If you think education is expensive, try estimating the cost of ignorance.” —Howard Gardner
#102
“The learning process continues until the day you die.” — Kirk Douglas
#103
“Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.” —Anthony J. D’Angelo
#104
“A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read.” — Mark Twain
#105
“Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army.” — Edward Everett
#106
“Upon the subject of education… I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in.” — Abraham Lincoln
#107
“Education consists mainly of what we have unlearned.” — Mark Twain
#108
“Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life.” — W. E. B. Du Bois
#109
“A good education is a foundation for a better future.” — Elizabeth Warren
#110
“Education is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to open children’s hearts and minds to the unbelievable wonder of the universe.” — Sir Anthony Seldon
#111
“By seeking and blundering we learn.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
#112
“It is personal. That’s what an education does. It makes the world personal.” — Cormac McCarthy
#113
“The minute that you’re not learning I believe you’re dead.” — Jack Nicholson
#114
“Schools should be places to learn, not to teach.” — Don Tapscott
#115
“You live and learn. At any rate, you live.” — Douglas Adams
#116
“The noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding.” — Leonardo da Vinci
#117
“Self-education is, I firmly believe, the only kind of education there is.” — Isaac Asimov
#118
“Education is the art of making man ethical.” — Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel
#119
“Education is the power to think clearly, the power to act well in the world’s work, and the power to appreciate life.” — Brigham Young
#120
“Education is teaching our children to desire the right things.” — Plato
#121
“Education should light a fire within us to improve us and help our world.” — Sarah Joseph
#122
“Education is the methodical creation of the habit of thinking.” — Ernest Dimnet
#123
“You learn something every day if you pay attention.” — Ray LeBlond
#124
“Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.” — Confucius
#125
“By education, I mean an all-round drawing of the best in child and man in body, mind, and spirit.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#126
“Education is learning what you didn’t know you didn’t know.” — George Boas
#127
“The content of a book holds the power of education and it is with this power that we can shape our future and change lives.” — Malala Yousafzai
#128
“The essence of knowledge is, having it, to apply it; not having it, to confess your ignorance.” — Confucius
#129
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” — Benjamin Franklin
#130
“Change is the end result of all true learning.” — Leo Buscaglia
#131
“It is not from ourselves that we learn to be better than we are.” — Wendell Berry
#132
“I never learned from a man who agreed with me.” — Robert A. Heinlein
#133
“He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to stand and walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#134
“What sculpture is to a block of marble education is to the human soul.” —Joseph Addison
#135
“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty.” — Henry Ford
#136
“Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” — Zig Ziglar
#137
“Don’t make up your mind. ‘Knowing’ is the end of learning.” — Naval Ravikant
#138
“To me education is a leading out of what is already there in the pupil’s soul.” ― Muriel Spark
#139
“Education is the ability to meet life’s situations.” — Dr. John G. Hibben
#140
“All the world is a laboratory to the inquiring mind.” – Martin Fisher
#141
“Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” — Albert Einstein
#142
“It is in fact a part of the function of education to help us escape, not from our own time – for we are bound by that — but from the intellectual and emotional limitations of our time.” — T.S. Eliot
#143
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss
#144
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” — Chinese proverb
#145
“The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.” — Herbert Spencer
#146
“Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#147
“Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil.” ― C.S. Lewis
#148
“Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.” ― Abigail Adams
#149
“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” — Kofi Annan
#150
“He who opens a school door closes a prison.” ― Victor Hugo
#151
“Learning is like rowing upstream: not to advance is to drop back.” — Chinese proverb
#152
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela
#153
“I am always doing that which I can not do, in order that I may learn how to do it.” — Pablo Picasso
#154
“It is as impossible to withhold education from the receptive mind as it is impossible to force it upon the unreasoning.” — Agnes Repplierg
#155
“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” — Aristotle
#156
“I don’t think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.” —Abraham Lincoln
#157
“The aim of education should be to teach us rather how to think, than what to think — rather to improve our minds, so as to enable us to think for ourselves, than to load the memory with thoughts of other men.” — Bill Beattie
#158
“Study without desire spoils the memory, and it retains nothing that it takes in.” — Leonardo da Vinci
#159
“You aren’t learning anything when you’re talking.” — Lyndon B. Johnson
#160
“‘What did you learn?’ is always first and best question.” — Oprah Winfrey
#161
“It is not that I’m so smart. But I stay with the questions much longer.” – Albert Einstein
#162
“Many highly intelligent people are poor thinkers. Many people of average intelligence are skilled thinkers. The power of the car is separate from the way the car is driven.” — Edward De Bono
#163
“With every mistake, we must surely be learning.” — George Harrison
#164
“They cannot stop me. I will get my education if it is in the home, school, or anyplace.” — Malala Yousafzai
#165
“I was reading the dictionary. I thought it was a poem about everything.” — Steven Wright
#166
“The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers.” ― Thomas Jefferson
#167
“Learning is not compulsory. Neither is survival.” – Dr. W. Edwards Deming
#168
“Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.” — Walter Cronkite
#169
“I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” — Mark Twain
#170
“Every artist was at first an amateur.” – Ralph W. Emerson
#171
“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.” — Chanakya
#172
“When you take the free will out of education, that turns it into schooling.” — John Taylor Gatto
#173
“The real key to learning something quickly is to take a deliberate, intelligent approach to your learning.” — Lindsay Kolowich
#174
“I think you learn more if you’re laughing at the same time.” — Mary Ann Shaffer & Annie Barrows
#175
“With guns, you can kill terrorists, with the education you can kill terrorism.” — Malala Yousafzai
#176
“We learn from failure, not from success!” — Bram Stoker
#177
“Education is helping the child realize his potentialities.” — Eric Fromm
#178
“Education is the transmission of civilization.” — Will Durant
#179
“The most important thing that schools can do is not to use technology in the curriculum more, but to use it more effectively.” — John G. Palfrey and Urs Gasser
#180
“Education is the mother of leadership.” — Wendell Willkie
#181
“Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It’s about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life.” — Shakuntala Devi
#182
“The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values.” — William Burroughs
#183
“Everybody’s a teacher if you listen.” — Doris Roberts
#184
“Education costs money, but then so does ignorance.” — Claus Moser
#185
“Education would be much more effective if its purpose was to ensure that by the time they leave school every boy and girl should know how much they do not know, and be imbued with a lifelong desire to know it.” — William Haley
#186
“We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do from learning the answer itself.” — Lloyd Alexander
#187
“Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.” — Anatole France
#188
“All of us must cross the line between ignorance and insight many times before we truly understand.” — David Hawkins
