“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

by

Elle Fanning arrived at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards and immediately became one of the night’s most talked-about figures, with her shimmering silver gown and statement jewelry giving way to a wave of praise and nostalgic comparisons across social media.

The actress, nominated for her work in Sentimental Value, stepped onto the red carpet in a fitted, intricately embellished gown paired with a striking diamond necklace that drew as much attention as the dress itself.

For many viewers, the look felt like a deliberate shift away from the translucent, skin-baring trends that dominated red carpets throughout 2025.

“Elle’s arrival blends classic Hollywood with fresh young flair. Could this be the look everyone tries to recreate next season?” a viewer asked.

Elle Fanning attended the Golden Globes in a shimmering silver gown punctuated by a Cartier necklace

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The actress attended alongside her boyfriend, magazine executive Gus Wenner.

A large portion of the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Fanning’s elegance and describing her as the embodiment of old-school glamour.

“Looking stunning and beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

“My beautiful blonde angel princess,” another added. “Best dressed so far.”

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: thicccandmortyy

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For supporters, the appeal went beyond the gown itself, but what it represented. After a year of daring cutouts and sheer fabrics, Fanning’s structured silhouette and elegant sparkle felt refreshing.

However, not all reactions were glowing. A smaller group zeroed in on details they felt missed the mark, particularly her hair.

“Cute but her hairstylist did not control the hair frizz,” one viewer commented. “Electric head,” another added.

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: 0xBumblebee

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: YuliannaMimi

Beyond that, other netizens filled comment sections with comparisons to actresses known for timeless red carpet style. Multiple users said Fanning reminded them of actresses like Cate Blanchett or Laura Linney.

Viewers said the gown brought back memories of classic Hollywood elegance

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: PopCrave

“He reminds me of Nicole Kidman,” a user added, recalling that Fanning, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches, once said she looked up to Kidman for helping her embrace her height.

“I think tall women are stunning. I guess the grass really is always greener,” another replied.

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: PopCrave

Some viewers also noted similarities to Selena Gomez’s recent red carpet appearance, suggesting both actresses have been drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood aesthetics, favoring vintage glamour over shock value.

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: graciejones730

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In 2025, figures like Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, alongside others, made headlines for spearheading a trend that consisted of translucent fabrics and daring, form-fitting outfits made to look as if they were wearing nothing at all.

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The style continued to evolve as more and more celebrities began blending underwear with high fashion in their appearances – eventually reaching a point where some viewers felt put off rather than impressed.

The actress wore an exclusive diamond necklace by Cartier’s En Équilibre collection

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: itgirlbackup

The centerpiece of Fanning’s look, the diamond necklace, became a story of its own.

According to reports, the actress wore a one-of-a-kind Cartier High Jewelry necklace from the En Équilibre collection, unveiled last spring to VIP clients and select press in Stockholm.

Crafted in Cartier’s Parisian workshops, the piece features open-work motifs that subtly suggest the tail of a peacock.

It was described as “transformable,” designed to be worn with or without a central sapphire stone, which Fanning chose to omit, allowing the diamonds to stand alone as a statement.

The look also echoed her 2025 Oscars appearance, where she wore a vintage Cartier choker from 1958 inspired by Grace Kelly.

“Classic Hollywood.” Viewers praised Elle Fanning’s look on social media

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: LouXpress

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: cosmos_atom_

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: iamRTI

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Shorty5yfms

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: selly9873

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: badguybixch

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: albertcamslut

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: spaceprinceben

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: whgustjs156622

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Khadijatou59041

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: CoraCHarrington

“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

Image credits: Aaryanrajpoot18

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Global Traditions To Make You Wonder Why We Don’t Do Them Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
50 Times People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Flawlessly (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Over 20 Nostalgic Quotes from TV Series “Frasier”
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
13 Brilliant New Words Invented In The most Inspiring Place – A Toilet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Charlie Day Learns to Love Ridiculously Hot Spicy Wings
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2017
The Pandas Have Spoken: These Are The 100 Best Selling Products
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025