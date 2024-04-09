In the decades when soap operas ruled television, Eileen Davidson was one of television’s most famous faces. There aren’t many actors who can boast of achieving success and fame in the same year they made their screen debut. Although she has credits on the big screen, Eileen Davidson is more famous for her credits on television.
With an acting career spanning over 40 years, Eileen Davidson has shown she’s far more than a pretty face. Besides her work as an actress, she’s a former model, author, television personality, and producer. Here’s everything you need to know about Eileen Davidson.
Eileen Davidson Was Born Into A Large Family
The actress was born Eileen Marie Davidson in Artesia, California, on June 15, 1959. Davidson’s father, Richard Davidson, was an airplane parts manufacturer. Her mother, Charlotte Davidson, stayed home as a homemaker to look after the children and family. Eileen Davidson was born into a family of nine and was the youngest of seven children. Davidson was also born and raised in a Roman Catholic home.
Eileen Davidson Originated The Role Of Ashley Abbott
After a casting call for new characters, Eileen Davidson was one of over 100 actresses who auditioned for the role of Ashley Abbott. Davidson beat all of these candidates to land the role of Ashley Abbott on CBS’ soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R). Surprisingly, the character was an instant hit with audiences, quickly becoming a front-burner character. Coupled with her beauty, Davidson breathed life into and set the standard for Ashley Abbott.
Davidson played Ashley Abbott as a series regular on The Young and the Restless from 1982 to 1988. Following her exit from the show in 1988, other actresses were brought in to play the character. Actress and singer Brenda Epperson portrayed the character from 1988 to 1995. After Epperson exited the show in 1995, the character was recast. Shari Shattuck played the character from March 21, 1996, to March 19, 1999.
Surprisingly, after 11 years away from the character, Eileen Davidson returned to The Young and the Restless to reprise the role of Ashley Abbott. Davidson was fired in late 2006, last appearing on the January 11, 2007 airdate episode. In 2018, actress Julia D’Arcy Badinger played a younger version of the character. However, since March 29, 2019, Eileen Davidson returned in a recurring role as Ashley Abbott and remains part of the soap opera.
She Played The Same Character In Two TV Soap Operas
After Eileen Davidson was fired from The Young and the Restless in late 2006, she was immediately hired on its sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful. Davidson’s exit was a shock to viewers and colleagues. However, it was a bittersweet moment for Davidson, as she wasn’t entirely out of a job and could continue portraying her beloved character on another popular TV soap opera.
Eileen Recommended Her Successor After Exiting Y&R
With the popularity of her character in The Young and the Restless, Eileen Davidson knew her exit in 1988 would be a big blow for the soap opera. Luckily, while at a Charity event, Davidson met Brenda Epperson, who, surprisingly, looked like her. Epperson had been waiting tables at the event. So, when she told Y&R producers that she wanted to leave, she recommended they replace her with a lookalike actress. She figured it wouldn’t make her departure from the soap opera too obvious. Before Brenda Epperson’s casting as Ashley Abbott, she had only played an extra part on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Eileen Davidson Created A Record On Daytime Television
Having already been a fan favorite on The Young and the Restless, Eileen Davidson joined the cast of NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives. Although initially cast to play Kristen DiMera, a lookalike character, Susan Banks, was created. During her time on the show, Davidson played several other characters in Days of Our Lives. For playing multiple characters (Kristen DiMera, Susan Banks, Marlena Evans, Sister Mary Moira Banks, Penelope Kent, Thomas Banks), Davidson became the first daytime television actor to play five or more characters.
For her performances in Days of Our Lives, Eileen Davidson received her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Interestingly, although also being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Young and the Restless, it was her performance in Days of Our Lives that earned Eileen Davidson her first Daytime Emmy Award win in 2014. Davidson won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in The Young and the Restless four years later, in 2018.
She Joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills In Season 5
Born and raised in California and with her success in American soap operas, it wasn’t surprising that she made the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Davidson joined the main cast of RHOBH with former Days of Our Lives co-star Lisa Rinna, who had appeared as a guest in RHOBH season 4. Eileen Davidson remained part of RHOBH‘s main cast from seasons 5 to 7. However, she made guest appearances in seasons 8 and 10.
Eileen Davidson Published Her First Novel In 2008
Between 2008 and 2011, Eileen Davidson successfully published four novels. Over the years, Davidson has collaborated with American novelist Robert J. Randisi. Eileen Davidson’s first novel was Death In Daytime. After its success, Davidson followed it up with three sequels: Dial Emmy For Murder in 2009, Diva Las Vegas in 2010, and Swingin’ In The Rain in 2011.
Eileen Davidson Has Been Married Three Times
Eileen Davidson’s first marriage was to American film and television actor Christopher Mayer. The couple married at the height of Davidson’s fame on The Young and the Restless. They married in the mid-80s but divorced after about two years. Davidson General Hospital actor Jon Lindstrom on May 3, 1997. The couple were married for about two years before finalizing their divorce in 2000.
Three years later, Eileen Davidson walked down the aisle for the third time to marry former professional tennis player, actor, and World Poker Tour commentator Vincent Van Patten. The couple married on April 15, 2003, and have been married since then. Eileen Davidson became a mother less than a month later, on May 20, 2003. She gave birth to a son, Jesse Thomas, who weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces. If you enjoyed reading about television soap opera actress Eileen Davidson, here are the 10 most iconic The Young and the Restless episodes, ranked.