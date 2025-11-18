Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made

by

My name is Akber Ahmed and I’m an illustrator based in Berlin, Germany. My illustrator pseudonym is AKBERLIN. I create detailed isometric vector worlds. They often contain many pop culture references. I like creating distinct moods in my artwork, playing a lot with color scheme and lighting. As a child I was inspired by Martin Handford’s “Where’s Wally?” books. However I think my artwork is a lot edgier and contains references that would appeal both to kids as well as adults.

‘Eighties Excess’ is a detailed illustration featuring people and events from the decade. Although it may look bright and colorful on the surface, if you dig deep enough you can see some pretty dark elements hidden there, both real and fictional. In total the artwork contains 350 references! You can play the game and see how many you can find as well! Just visit: https://akberl.in/1980s/.

Prints are available here.

Now without any further ado, let’s rewind back to the 1980s, where audacious fashion – bigger hair, brighter colors – mirrored the “go big or go home” attitude. Video games boomed, Wall Street roared, and Miami Vice set the style. Thriller chilled, Ghostbusters thrilled, and Transformers rolled out, while graver realities like AIDS, crack, and the Cold War simmered beneath the surface.

More info: akberl.in | shop.akberl.in

Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made
Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s A Food Or Food Combo That Everyone Loves And You Just Think Is Gross? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“We Have Two Rooms Available”: Woman Is Confused After Fiancé Refuses To Let Her Family Move In For A While, Even Though She Helped His Family Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
42 Times People Had The Worst Night’s Sleep Because Of The Place They Were In
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Tips For Hobbies? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
24-Year-Old Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Lists The Things He Realized Are Truly Important In This Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Photograph The Undiscovered Beauty Of Bulgaria
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.