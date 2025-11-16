50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

by

They’re adorable, they’re charming, and judging by the way they rule the internet, cats are certainly entertaining. Sure, they can be mischievous at times, seeing your houseplants as their greatest enemies or smacking things off the kitchen counter for no reason at all. But if you ask us, that’s all part of their charm.

It’s no surprise that many cat lovers scratch their heads, trying to figure out why these mysterious creatures act a certain way. They’ve even created an online community to share their worries and laughs. What’s Wrong With Your Cat is full of the most hilarious pictures of our furry goofballs pouncing, cramming, stalking, and completely confusing their owners.

From getting stuck in odd places to striking really unflattering poses, we have collected some of the funniest posts from this subreddit. Continue scrolling and upvote your favorites! And if you’re in great need of even more malfunctioning cat pics, take a look at our previous posts right here, here, and here.

#1 My Mom’s Cat Stares At Her Like This Until She Pets Him

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: johntaylorsbangs

#2 Her Favorite Way To Lay On The Couch

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: MrTurtleFerguson

#3 Caught My Cat Yawning While Tilting Her Head. Confirmed Eldritch Horror

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: PocketsAndSedition7

#4 Orange Kitty Lost The Single Brain Cell In The Middle Of Grooming

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#5 Just Vibing

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#6 Lykoi Disapproves Of Your Shenanigans

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#7 Spider Cat Is Here

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: UselessMarvin

#8 This Cat Trying To Get Someone To Answer The Door

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Pazluz

#9 Doodles Refuses To Let Me Brush Him, So About Once A Year He Has To Be Shaved Down Because His Fur Gets Matted. He Was Especially Unimpressed This Year

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: keschaller89

#10 “She’s Behind Me, Isn’t She?”

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: maybeitsme23

#11 Half Of Cat Stopped Working

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: fergieandtruro

#12 Mondays Be Like

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#13 What Apex Animal Is This

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: ConditionCapable5928

#14 Lookouts Observing A Crime In Process

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#15 Sandals Are His Favorite Toy.. Until He Gets Stuck And I Have To Save Him

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: lebrunjemz

#16 There Is No Cat In This Image

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: LauraEatsFalafel

#17 He’s Ascended

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: lljuhanall

#18 Why Are You Disturbing My Rest Time With Your Camera

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Pazluz

#19 I Can’t Believe He Got Those Ears To Fit

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#20 When You Attack The Yarn, But It Gets Stuck On Your Tongue

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: boatdock18

#21 When You’ve Been Gone Too Long, And The Food Dish Is Empty

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: -Xyriene-

#22 This Is A Common Occurrence. She Makes Too Many Friends

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Beer_Pancakes

#23 Mission: Impossible Theme Plays

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source:  5_Frog_Margin

#24 This Is Jack, He’s Available For Adoption. Unfortunately For Jack Everyone Thinks He’s An Alien

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: grayshush

#25 My Sister Is A Vet Tech, She Snapped A Pic Of My Drugged Up Boy After His Dental. Weeeee

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Bskate69

#26 Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Walk Around Barefoot

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: LOERMaster

#27 Waiter, Why Is My Beverage Licking Itself?

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source:  5_Frog_Margin

#28 Deeeeeep Sleep

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Familiar_Big3322

#29 Are They Supposed To Have Tentacles?

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Climpy

#30 This Is My Weirdest Cat

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: vfort410

#31 Shared This With A Coworker Today, She Asked If He’s Alive. Ordered A Cat Tree At This Same Height Cuz I Want To Take My Blanket Off Of The Drying Rack As It’s Been On There For 3 Days

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: AznDanger

#32 Bipedal Behavior And A Lush Tail; A Squirrel?

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#33 How To Avoid The Snow. Vintage Cat From 1967

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: mks113

#34 The Look On Their Faces

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Therapeutic_rec

#35 I Can Never Get A Normal Picture Of Him

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: WitheredFlowers

#36 My Cat Wouldn’t Stop Trying To Get Into Her Food Bag. I Put Her Food Into A Container Instead And This Is How I Found Her

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: xthatonegirlx

#37 Just Felt Right At The Time, I Guess?

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Snbridenbaugh

#38 My Cat Likes To Put Any And All Bags On His Head And Walk Around (Often Into Walls)

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: stingraysareevil

#39 Samuel Goes Into Salivary Overdrive Every Single Time I Pet Him, And Only When I Pet Him. Which Is Often

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source:  fistful_of_ideals

#40 He Wandered Into My House About A Week Ago And Hasnt Left. Send Help?

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Able-Fact-3143

#41 This Cat Is Plotting Something

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Pazluz

#42 My Helpless Grandma Watches As Our Paper Towels Get Nommed

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: AllThingsSlippy

#43 Sometimes I Think Cats Are Aliens In Disguise, Trying To Adjust To An Earthling World

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#44 Squaring Up!

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#45 At Least Someone Benefits From My Plant Dying

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: seahavxn

#46 He Really Didn’t Like The Smell Of Vitamin C

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Jazzel5

#47 You Cannot Hide From Me, Catto

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source:  5_Frog_Margin

#48 Mmmm Blanket

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Azsnee09

#49 Zig Saw A Moth On The Ceiling

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Teebster78

#50 She Prefers Rubber Bands, But A Net Will Do Too

50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

Image source: Sticky_Raccoon_4357

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Embarrassing Puberty Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jason Momoa’s Message To Two Fishermen Who Cut Off Shark’s Tail And Released It Back To The Sea Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Select Few Of My More Recent Art Pieces
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Am A 11-Year-Old Quadriplegic And These Are Poems About The Hardship Of Being Me
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Howards End” on STARZ
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
People Share Their Incredible “Ugly Duckling” Transformations And It’s Hard To Believe They’re The Same People
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.