50 Times Cats Hilariously Malfunctioned, Making Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat?” (New Pics)

They’re adorable, they’re charming, and judging by the way they rule the internet, cats are certainly entertaining. Sure, they can be mischievous at times, seeing your houseplants as their greatest enemies or smacking things off the kitchen counter for no reason at all. But if you ask us, that’s all part of their charm.
It’s no surprise that many cat lovers scratch their heads, trying to figure out why these mysterious creatures act a certain way. They’ve even created an online community to share their worries and laughs. What’s Wrong With Your Cat is full of the most hilarious pictures of our furry goofballs pouncing, cramming, stalking, and completely confusing their owners.
From getting stuck in odd places to striking really unflattering poses, we have collected some of the funniest posts from this subreddit. Continue scrolling and upvote your favorites! And if you’re in great need of even more malfunctioning cat pics, take a look at our previous posts right here, here, and here.
#1 My Mom’s Cat Stares At Her Like This Until She Pets Him
Image source: johntaylorsbangs
#2 Her Favorite Way To Lay On The Couch
Image source: MrTurtleFerguson
#3 Caught My Cat Yawning While Tilting Her Head. Confirmed Eldritch Horror
Image source: PocketsAndSedition7
#4 Orange Kitty Lost The Single Brain Cell In The Middle Of Grooming
Image source: Azsnee09
#5 Just Vibing
Image source: Azsnee09
#6 Lykoi Disapproves Of Your Shenanigans
Image source: Azsnee09
#7 Spider Cat Is Here
Image source: UselessMarvin
#8 This Cat Trying To Get Someone To Answer The Door
Image source: Pazluz
#9 Doodles Refuses To Let Me Brush Him, So About Once A Year He Has To Be Shaved Down Because His Fur Gets Matted. He Was Especially Unimpressed This Year
Image source: keschaller89
#10 “She’s Behind Me, Isn’t She?”
Image source: maybeitsme23
#11 Half Of Cat Stopped Working
Image source: fergieandtruro
#12 Mondays Be Like
Image source: Azsnee09
#13 What Apex Animal Is This
Image source: ConditionCapable5928
#14 Lookouts Observing A Crime In Process
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#15 Sandals Are His Favorite Toy.. Until He Gets Stuck And I Have To Save Him
Image source: lebrunjemz
#16 There Is No Cat In This Image
Image source: LauraEatsFalafel
#17 He’s Ascended
Image source: lljuhanall
#18 Why Are You Disturbing My Rest Time With Your Camera
Image source: Pazluz
#19 I Can’t Believe He Got Those Ears To Fit
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#20 When You Attack The Yarn, But It Gets Stuck On Your Tongue
Image source: boatdock18
#21 When You’ve Been Gone Too Long, And The Food Dish Is Empty
Image source: -Xyriene-
#22 This Is A Common Occurrence. She Makes Too Many Friends
Image source: Beer_Pancakes
#23 Mission: Impossible Theme Plays
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#24 This Is Jack, He’s Available For Adoption. Unfortunately For Jack Everyone Thinks He’s An Alien
Image source: grayshush
#25 My Sister Is A Vet Tech, She Snapped A Pic Of My Drugged Up Boy After His Dental. Weeeee
Image source: Bskate69
#26 Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Walk Around Barefoot
Image source: LOERMaster
#27 Waiter, Why Is My Beverage Licking Itself?
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#28 Deeeeeep Sleep
Image source: Familiar_Big3322
#29 Are They Supposed To Have Tentacles?
Image source: Climpy
#30 This Is My Weirdest Cat
Image source: vfort410
#31 Shared This With A Coworker Today, She Asked If He’s Alive. Ordered A Cat Tree At This Same Height Cuz I Want To Take My Blanket Off Of The Drying Rack As It’s Been On There For 3 Days
Image source: AznDanger
#32 Bipedal Behavior And A Lush Tail; A Squirrel?
Image source: Azsnee09
#33 How To Avoid The Snow. Vintage Cat From 1967
Image source: mks113
#34 The Look On Their Faces
Image source: Therapeutic_rec
#35 I Can Never Get A Normal Picture Of Him
Image source: WitheredFlowers
#36 My Cat Wouldn’t Stop Trying To Get Into Her Food Bag. I Put Her Food Into A Container Instead And This Is How I Found Her
Image source: xthatonegirlx
#37 Just Felt Right At The Time, I Guess?
Image source: Snbridenbaugh
#38 My Cat Likes To Put Any And All Bags On His Head And Walk Around (Often Into Walls)
Image source: stingraysareevil
#39 Samuel Goes Into Salivary Overdrive Every Single Time I Pet Him, And Only When I Pet Him. Which Is Often
Image source: fistful_of_ideals
#40 He Wandered Into My House About A Week Ago And Hasnt Left. Send Help?
Image source: Able-Fact-3143
#41 This Cat Is Plotting Something
Image source: Pazluz
#42 My Helpless Grandma Watches As Our Paper Towels Get Nommed
Image source: AllThingsSlippy
#43 Sometimes I Think Cats Are Aliens In Disguise, Trying To Adjust To An Earthling World
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#44 Squaring Up!
Image source: Azsnee09
#45 At Least Someone Benefits From My Plant Dying
Image source: seahavxn
#46 He Really Didn’t Like The Smell Of Vitamin C
Image source: Jazzel5
#47 You Cannot Hide From Me, Catto
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#48 Mmmm Blanket
Image source: Azsnee09
#49 Zig Saw A Moth On The Ceiling
Image source: Teebster78
#50 She Prefers Rubber Bands, But A Net Will Do Too
Image source: Sticky_Raccoon_4357
