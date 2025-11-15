45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Packaging, packaging, PACKAGING! Ugh, it gets on our nerves so much when companies use far too much packaging for their products. ‘Excessive’ doesn’t even cut it when you look at all the plastic, paper, and bubble wrap needed for a single tiny thing. Meanwhile, the Environment’s sitting in the corner, weeping, wondering what it did wrong to deserve this and why companies don’t change their outdated business models.
Some packaging is so horrifyingly unnecessary, it gets shamed on the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit, a place that shows that excess is far from the positive thing that some customers are led to believe. Scroll down to see the very worst offenders and let us know in the comments what the very worst example was that you’ve seen with your own two eyes, Pandas.
#1 My Friend Ordered Earrings From Fabfitfun. Just Earrings
#2 Sephora At It Again For A .05oz Concealer
#3 Ordered Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes From A Zero Waste Store – Came In 100% Non-Degradable Bubble Wrap And Plastic Bags
#4 Not Sure If This Counts, But This Is For Only Three Things At CVS
#5 Soda Cans Are Very Fragile
#6 [screw] Drinking Straws – This Is The Kind Of Plastic Use We Should Be Protesting
#7 Matryoshka Allergy Relief
#8 Plastic Packaging For A Cd Disk……but Without A Cd Disk In It
#9 Just Why?
#10 My Father Ordered 15 Fence Posts… Legends Tell Of A Second Truck, Out There Somewhere Going To Deliver The Last One
#11 Individually Wrapped Jellybeans
#12 Really Glad My Made From Recycled Materials & Biodegradable Sponges Came Wrapped Together And Individually In Plastic
#13 Hypocrites At Sobeys Grocery Store In Halifax Ns
#14 Chocolate Air
#15 Chipotle’s “Fruit Cup”
#16 An Office Supply Company Bubble-Wrapped Their Bubble Wrap
#17 Ordered 27 Books From Amazon On A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered
#18 Individually Wrapped Vegetables In A Vietnamese Supermarket
#19 Really… Amazon…
#20 Individually Packaged Slice Of Bread
#21 Disposable Phone Chargers
#22 Must Have Been Out Of Envelopes
#23 So I Only Get This Much Actual Cream?
#24 Big Box For A Small Bottle With Only Enough Pills To Fill The Cap. Lame
#25 Just… Why?
#26 There Was Nothing In This Box But A Card And Packing Material
#27 If Only Shallots Had Natural Layers Of Protection From Their Environment. Thanks, Walmart And Suppliers
#28 When You Run Out Of Small Boxes At The Package Station But If You Go Get More You’re Pack Rate Percentage Will Go Into The Yellow
#29 Peeled Avocados Wrapped In Plastic
#30 I Find This Disgusting, Lazy, And So Damn Harmful To Both The Environment And The Consumer’s Psyche…
#31 Ordered 150 Washers. This Is How They Were Packaged
#32 Buddy Bought Two Mini Cast Irons From Amazon
#33 Not Only Is It Egregious, But It’s Infuriating
#34 I Bought A Nail File
#35 For Crying Out Loud…
#36 Hopefully 2020 Brings Less Of This
#37 Because Mascara Is Fragile. Thanks Sephora!
#38 This 0.7 Ml Dogs’ Anti-Flea And Anti-Tick Drops Straight Out Of The Box
#39 Ordered A Tube Of Thermal Paste
#40 Tiny Little Amount Of Eyeliner In A Huge Plastic Container
#41 Hi Y’all, Im A Designer At Tic-Tac. Hope You Enjoy Our Newest Optimized Design For Tic-Tacs!
#42 How They Sell Bananas In Japan. Bonus: If You Don’t Explicitly Decline, The Cashier Will Give You Another Bag For The Banana
#43 Technically Correct!
#44 Individually-Wrapped Bread Slices
#45 This Tea That I Got For Christmas
