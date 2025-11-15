45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Packaging, packaging, PACKAGING! Ugh, it gets on our nerves so much when companies use far too much packaging for their products. ‘Excessive’ doesn’t even cut it when you look at all the plastic, paper, and bubble wrap needed for a single tiny thing. Meanwhile, the Environment’s sitting in the corner, weeping, wondering what it did wrong to deserve this and why companies don’t change their outdated business models.

Some packaging is so horrifyingly unnecessary, it gets shamed on the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit, a place that shows that excess is far from the positive thing that some customers are led to believe. Scroll down to see the very worst offenders and let us know in the comments what the very worst example was that you’ve seen with your own two eyes, Pandas.

When you're done with this list, you can find more fuel for your outrage by reading these two Bored Panda articles about excessive packaging right here, as well as here.

#1 My Friend Ordered Earrings From Fabfitfun. Just Earrings

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: UCantHaveNEPudding

#2 Sephora At It Again For A .05oz Concealer

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: OldTownChode

#3 Ordered Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes From A Zero Waste Store – Came In 100% Non-Degradable Bubble Wrap And Plastic Bags

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: jazz_man

#4 Not Sure If This Counts, But This Is For Only Three Things At CVS

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: michael_kessell2018

#5 Soda Cans Are Very Fragile

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: cheeseball359

#6 [screw] Drinking Straws – This Is The Kind Of Plastic Use We Should Be Protesting

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: DrunkenStapler

#7 Matryoshka Allergy Relief

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Bertram_Chillfoyle

#8 Plastic Packaging For A Cd Disk……but Without A Cd Disk In It

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: britishtacox

#9 Just Why?

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: wackodindon

#10 My Father Ordered 15 Fence Posts… Legends Tell Of A Second Truck, Out There Somewhere Going To Deliver The Last One

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Never_Lawfulness

#11 Individually Wrapped Jellybeans

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Kevin_Elevin

#12 Really Glad My Made From Recycled Materials & Biodegradable Sponges Came Wrapped Together And Individually In Plastic

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: l1ttle_m0nst3r

#13 Hypocrites At Sobeys Grocery Store In Halifax Ns

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: houseoffools11

#14 Chocolate Air

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Ima_Funt_Case

#15 Chipotle’s “Fruit Cup”

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: snackassassins

#16 An Office Supply Company Bubble-Wrapped Their Bubble Wrap

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: bearmom513

#17 Ordered 27 Books From Amazon On A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: noosette

#18 Individually Wrapped Vegetables In A Vietnamese Supermarket

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Spencerzone

#19 Really… Amazon…

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: EyeMucus

#20 Individually Packaged Slice Of Bread

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: boci7

#21 Disposable Phone Chargers

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: cunt_in_a_toupee

#22 Must Have Been Out Of Envelopes

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: mhenning

#23 So I Only Get This Much Actual Cream?

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Youknowh0

#24 Big Box For A Small Bottle With Only Enough Pills To Fill The Cap. Lame

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: FriedChildren

#25 Just… Why?

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: ryanmacbern

#26 There Was Nothing In This Box But A Card And Packing Material

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: magenta_zero

#27 If Only Shallots Had Natural Layers Of Protection From Their Environment. Thanks, Walmart And Suppliers

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: vlgpyro

#28 When You Run Out Of Small Boxes At The Package Station But If You Go Get More You’re Pack Rate Percentage Will Go Into The Yellow

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: stoner_97

#29 Peeled Avocados Wrapped In Plastic

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: averhaegen

#30 I Find This Disgusting, Lazy, And So Damn Harmful To Both The Environment And The Consumer’s Psyche…

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: DKCD

#31 Ordered 150 Washers. This Is How They Were Packaged

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: CoolBeansCook

#32 Buddy Bought Two Mini Cast Irons From Amazon

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Tokin_Bs

#33 Not Only Is It Egregious, But It’s Infuriating

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: LosPenguiinos

#34 I Bought A Nail File

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: mobydick1990

#35 For Crying Out Loud…

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: TheBlueJacket1

#36 Hopefully 2020 Brings Less Of This

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: ThyfaultTime

#37 Because Mascara Is Fragile. Thanks Sephora!

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: shirumb

#38 This 0.7 Ml Dogs’ Anti-Flea And Anti-Tick Drops Straight Out Of The Box

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: MajorPancernik

#39 Ordered A Tube Of Thermal Paste

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Buge_

#40 Tiny Little Amount Of Eyeliner In A Huge Plastic Container

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: l1ttle_m0nst3r

#41 Hi Y’all, Im A Designer At Tic-Tac. Hope You Enjoy Our Newest Optimized Design For Tic-Tacs!

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: pokefinder2

#42 How They Sell Bananas In Japan. Bonus: If You Don’t Explicitly Decline, The Cashier Will Give You Another Bag For The Banana

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: JohnnyPopcorn

#43 Technically Correct!

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: OklahomaMeat

#44 Individually-Wrapped Bread Slices

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: schematicboy

#45 This Tea That I Got For Christmas

45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group

Image source: kitimiti

