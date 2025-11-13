17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

by

Turns out, Twitter is good not only for sending insults but wishing good wishes as well. Shocking, I know. And just as New Year’s Eve was coming to an end, people started congratulating Earth on its 2019th birthday. We can only guess if they were trolling or being serious, but let’s just hope that they are either anti-vaxxers or flat-Earthers. Because if they aren’t, that means there’s another group of very special people that will drive us crazy while making us question the future of humanity at the same time

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: yesimessi

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: ninaalaurel

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: jeremy_cline

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: zakwant_t

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: Adizzle_408

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: chuu_bi

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: samitamimi988

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: KimDraculaFS

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: alexjxmes

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: maramooler

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: Slut4Keiji

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: CyrusTuturuu

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: tanukimusic

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: lovednasa

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: EdenRichmond98

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: SetThisLifeto11

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Image credits: weiser_thanmost

17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019
17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Takes Portraits Of People With And Without Clothes, Asks Viewers To Guess Which One Is Naked From Their Faces
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Deadliest Catch Spinoffs We Could See Being Successful
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
O.J. Simpson May Be 2017’s Next Reality TV Star
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2017
I Came Back From Vacation Last Week And This Is The Photos Of Italy!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Twisted Metal Season 3: Questions That Spark New Thrills After Season 2’s Finale
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
What Happens At The End of You Season 3?
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.