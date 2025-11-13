17 People Who Thought Earth Just Turned 2019

Turns out, Twitter is good not only for sending insults but wishing good wishes as well. Shocking, I know. And just as New Year’s Eve was coming to an end, people started congratulating Earth on its 2019th birthday. We can only guess if they were trolling or being serious, but let’s just hope that they are either anti-vaxxers or flat-Earthers. Because if they aren’t, that means there’s another group of very special people that will drive us crazy while making us question the future of humanity at the same time
