Each Day I Photograph My Child’s Most Favorite Toys

by

As a mom to a little one, I see these days zipping by so very fast. She’s outgrowing things and toys so quickly, and I don’t want to miss any of it. I see daily things that she loves so much are often overlooked by me simply because I see them all the time. A bit like driving by the same place every single day, yet never really seeing it. How you get so used to seeing THIS that you never notice the beauty in THAT. That is how I felt about her toys. The ones that are scattered on the floor at the end of each day.

I am constantly picking up LEGO, action figures and game pieces. I’m tirelessly telling her to clean them up, too. One evening, after picking up one last LEGO figure, I decided to see these toys differently. I decided to step into the lives of these little toys and photograph one each day. Photograph them in the way that she sees them; colorful, full of life, mischievous, and silly.

This project is helping me to see the beauty of childhood that is all around me. And helping her to hold her favorites close to her heart. Because, as we all know, time as a kid is fleeting.

More info: Instagram

#1 Yolks On You

#2 Around The Water Cooler

#3 Afternoon Stroll

#4 Imperial Budget Cuts

#5 You’re Stronger Than You Think

#6 Ferb! I Know What We’re Gonna Do Today

#7 Windblown

#8 Match Dot Com

#9 Say Cheese

#10 Save The Date

#11 LEGO Hiking

#12 Album Cover

#13 Frozone, Husband To Honey

#14 Training Session

