Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

by

I’m a pretty chilled out kinda guy, I don’t get angry so easily. But come between me and my food and you’re dead meat! So I can really sympathize with the plight of this poor kitty, who went out for dinner only to find an impostor out there, tucking in uninvited!

Rather than the expected paws-of-fury, this pussy reacted with a rather impotent whine to its owner, as if to say ”why are you allowing this to happen to me?” Faced with nothing more than a pretty tame looking possum, this cat seems to have lost its natural instincts when it comes to protecting its food. Still, it makes for an amusing story, as told by Imgur user MrRogers247.

The look on the kitty’s face is just too much, as it implores its owner. “Come on man, just do something!” The plucky possum will not be budged however, and it looks like this time it’s possum 1, cat 0.

Scroll down below to check out how it all unfolded, and let us know what you think in the comments!

“Excuse me, that’s actually MY dinner”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

“Umm. A little help please”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

“You see there’s been a mistake, you accidentally gave MY dinner to this imposter”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

“You serious??? You’re just gonna stand there and take pictures, I’m starving… You know what, that’s fine”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

“I can share… oh my favourite. CAT food”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

“Ok ok ok sorry, enjoy”

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

DAAAAAAAD?!

Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The Curse of Oak Island Ever Going To End?
3 min read
May, 14, 2022
Twitter Account Pairs Cat Pics With Metal Lyrics And It’s Just Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Duck Dynasty 5.04 Review- “From Duck ‘Til Dawn”
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2014
Cyclops Is Finally Getting the Portrayal He Deserves in X-Men 97
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2024
Fashion Illustrator Uses Clouds And Buildings To Complete His Dress Designs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’m A Self-Thought Artist Creating Magical Digital Manipulations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.