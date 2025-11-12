Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)

I’m a pretty chilled out kinda guy, I don’t get angry so easily. But come between me and my food and you’re dead meat! So I can really sympathize with the plight of this poor kitty, who went out for dinner only to find an impostor out there, tucking in uninvited!
Rather than the expected paws-of-fury, this pussy reacted with a rather impotent whine to its owner, as if to say ”why are you allowing this to happen to me?” Faced with nothing more than a pretty tame looking possum, this cat seems to have lost its natural instincts when it comes to protecting its food. Still, it makes for an amusing story, as told by Imgur user MrRogers247.
The look on the kitty’s face is just too much, as it implores its owner. “Come on man, just do something!” The plucky possum will not be budged however, and it looks like this time it’s possum 1, cat 0.
Scroll down below to check out how it all unfolded, and let us know what you think in the comments!
“Excuse me, that’s actually MY dinner”
“Umm. A little help please”
“You see there’s been a mistake, you accidentally gave MY dinner to this imposter”
“You serious??? You’re just gonna stand there and take pictures, I’m starving… You know what, that’s fine”
“I can share… oh my favourite. CAT food”
“Ok ok ok sorry, enjoy”
DAAAAAAAD?!
