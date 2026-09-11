90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

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At one point, the American Dream was an aspiration for many, both in the United States and beyond. These folks envisioned the quintessential image of owning a home, raising a family, having a stable career, and securing a comfortable retirement. 

These days, that dream is becoming less and less achievable. A chunk of people wouldn’t even consider the US a place to live, perhaps because life on the ground seems to mimic scenes from a Black Mirror episode. And the following photos may just prove that. 

We collected these images from different corners of Reddit. Scroll through to see how troublesome things have apparently gotten.

#1 This Is Veterans Row. A 3 Block Homeless Camp In West L.A. Where Homeless Veterans Live In

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

#2 Ah Yeah Heaven

One of the many reasons I loved living in Texas.

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: giz-a-kiss

#3 This Is So Heartbreaking

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: ImpishMisconception

Divisiveness has plagued America in recent years, and that’s no secret. People have allegiances to the left and the right and have pretty much declared the other their sworn enemy. 

That societal division has also taken a toll on people’s health and well-being. According to a 2025 survey by the American Psychological Association, 62% of adults say the polarization has caused significant stress in their lives.

#4

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#5 Reality Is Often Disappointing

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: cunnyslam

#6 This Was What Kaiser Permanente Gave To Their Nurses To Recognize Them During Nurses Week

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Working_Class_Pride

The survey also found that most US adults are more stressed about the country’s future than before. 63% of younger adults and 53% of parents have considered relocating to another country because of the nation’s tumultuous state. 

And when asked what words they would use to represent America today, 38% said corruption, 36% said division, and 32% said fear.

#7 Free Time Doesn’t Exist For Some People Out There

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#8 But Free Healthcare Is Bad

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Weebaboo11

#9 Just Hire For The Same Amount. You’re A Multibillion Dollar Company

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: CatsInTheAuhz

Homelessness is another problem that many Americans face. Recent statistics reveal that over 745,000 people have experienced homelessness, which equates to 22 people per 10,000 residents. 

According to journalist and anthropologist Brian Goldstone, the people roaming the streets are just “the tip of the iceberg.” 

#10 Zuck’s Vision Of The Future Is Insane

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: d4z7wk

#11 No Words For This One…

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#12 This Is An Indictment Of Both The Cost Of Housing And Education In America

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: zzill6

As Goldstone tells PBS, homeless people aren’t just those who are often seen sleeping outside the parking lot of a convenience store. Others appear like functioning members of society. 

“It’s often the very cashier worker stocking the shelves in those stores. And they often have children at the end of their shifts,” he said. “They don’t know where they’re going. They have to tell their children, ‘I don’t know where we’re staying tonight.’ Maybe they’re sleeping in a car in that very parking lot.”

#13 A Mcdonalds Breakfast Sandwich Is Now The Same Size As A Ketchup Packet

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: AccordFlex

#14 You’re Right, I’d Much Rather Work At Burger King Than Retire

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: delofan

#15 The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Gene_Forsaken

Yet, despite the doom and gloom, many Americans remain hopeful about the future. 

According to a June Gallup poll, people across the political spectrum largely agree that government reform, system changes, and equal rights are necessary to make the American dream achievable again in the next 50 years.

#16 Whoever Made This Billboard Can Shove It

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#17 Liberalism.jpg

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Peoples_Toothbrush

#18 Wow

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Krallorddark

#19 This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: RumHam2010

#20 Shame That Nobody Could Erase This With The Stroke Of A Pen, Eh?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: kevinowdziej

#21 What A Time To Be Alive

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: 1195Goldust

#22 Problem Solved!

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: IRunFast24

#23 Can’t Wait For The Day I’m Laid Off And Have To Walk Through One Of These On My Way Home

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anonymous

#24 My Insurance Denied Me A Cane, So I Recycled Some Shipping Materials Into A One. Been Using It For A Month

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Shock_Hazzard

#25 AI Models Are Being Made Of People Without Their Consent

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Individual99991

#26 Saw This Comment On A Post

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: iammentallynotoklol

#27 This Is Fresh Hell

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#28 Paramedic Gets Cancer, Has To Beg For Donations For Time Off, Groceries, Etc. This Is So Common That There Isn’t A Single Emergency Service That Hasn’t Experienced This

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: feltcutewilldelete69

#29 New Vapes Gamification Of Puffing To Unlock Themes

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Xtreme_kocic

#30 92 Year Old Woman Working In Florida, Because She Couldn’t Afford To Retire

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: ginger_smythe

#31 A Boring And Dangerous School Dystopia

During the summer, my school installed metal gates over the bathrooms to keep us from going in between class.

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: LargeSackOfNuts

#32 Can’t Even Throw Away My Food Anymore

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: FabioPicchio

#33 Dei Is Gone. Smart Or Dumb?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Richest-Panda

#34 At A Funeral, Saw This And It Made Me Feel Gross

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#35 How Is This Legal?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Adelu1219

#36 Seen In Brooklyn. This Isn’t Clever, Doordash. Just Sad

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: elliemcgregor

#37 How Are People Even Existing?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: bro_bussy

#38

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: bcmerchant

#39 Two Decades For A Student Loan. Yeesh

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: God_Slaya

#40 No Worries

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#41 The Disappointment I See While Walking Around In Fresno

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Reddit_User_9001

#42 This Slumlord Poster

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: limabeanspice

#43 Us Home Prices Have Increased 94% Over The Past Ten Years, More Than Double The Increase In US Wages. This Is The Most Unaffordable Housing Market In History

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: IAmNotAnEconomist

#44 Peak Americana

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: TheBigEasy82

#45 At A Whole Foods In Atlanta

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: 5krishnan

#46 This Man Is In My Cookies Now

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Unhappy-Comfort-5784

#47 She-It!!

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Advanced_Tank

#48 A Month Of My Daily Medication Could Feed Somebody For An Entire Year

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Capokid

#49 The New Data Center’s Light Pollution

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Bow_Ty

#50 Local Gas Station Removed Price Tags And Replaced Them With Barcodes You Need A App To See Price

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: phoenix_stewart

#51 Planet Fitness Replaced All Our Regular Faucets With These Ad-Spewing Creations

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: 86-your-enthusiasm

#52 There Are Ads To Prevent Polio Again

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#53 App Makes It “Easier” To Read Books

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: PeppermintEgo

#54 So This Just Happened

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: ancientastronaut2

#55 “There Are Plenty Of Affordable Homes Out There!” This Is A Non-Satire Post I Found On Linkedin

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: HauntedFrigateBird

#56 Are We Winning Yet

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#57 Volunteer Crop Pickers Wanted In Small-Town Iowa

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: 7steamer7

#58 How Long Until We Match This Level Of Casual Cruelty And Turn Against Them?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Capital_8

#59 I Think The Fact That Texas Roadhouse Employees Are Forced To Wear This To Work Is Very Dystopian

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: witch-b

#60 Walmart Is Selling “Support Local” Shirts

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: scuczu

#61 Capitalism Reinventing Itself — Or So They Say

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: westgot

#62 Differences Between These Two McDonald’s Playplaces

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anonymous

#63 I Swear Im Having Flashbacks

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: apeocalypyic

#64 Imagine Getting Billed $41k

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Geofferz

#65 My University Charged Me $5 To Send Me An Email With The Access Code For Renting Software Costing $75 To Take Their College Course

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Wedgememes

#66 My Friend Is Visiting Me From 4 States Away In About 2 Weeks And Put In For Time Off Over A Month Ago. This Just Went Up In The Break Room Today. He Works At A Dollar General

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Camachan

#67 Applied For A Job At 10:17 Am. Got Rejected At 10:18 Am

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: JohnSolo22

#68 A Pouch For Reducing Your Chance Of Getting Shot While Reaching For Your License

Apparently this is a common enough problem to warrant an entire product be manufactured specifically for making sure police don’t overreact to benign activities during traffic stops.

Also worth noting the fact that the two example users are black and hispanic.

The description reads like advice for avoiding confrontations with aggressive wildlife. It’s crazy to me that violence by police is this normalized.

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: DHD-Fens

#69 Teaching 8 Year Olds About Triage

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: SenatorGiggity

#70 Cards We Gave Out To Our Undocumented Students Today

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: baliwala

#71 Weirdly, American Crops Are Not Being Picked By Americans After Immigrant Workforce Suddenly “Doesn’t Show Up” For Some Odd Reason

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: CmdrDatasBrother

#72 Honest Question. How Cooked Are We If We Put So Much Faith In A Glorified Predictive Text With A Hallucination Problem?

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: geekdadchris

#73 Thanks, Alexa!

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: llTeddyFuxpinll

#74 USA To Auction 960,000 Humanitarian Daily Rations For $2,800

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Bigbadmayo

#75 Newest Capitalist Innovation, The Literal Bus

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: analgerianabroad

#76 What A 5 Minute Conversation With A Doctor At The ER Costs In The US. (Yes, This Is My Bill)

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#77 Awful

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#78 Fwb Left The Chatgpt Text In His Response

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: darkvade_r

#79 The Future Of The Species Is In Good Hands Everyone!

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: P4LS_ThrillyV

#80 Free Clinic But You Gotta Camp Out Overnight In A Parking Lot To Be Practice For Students

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Lux-Fox

#81 This App Pays You To Do Challenges And Their Token Is Failing

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: justgentile

#82 Imagine Believing You Can Be Besties With A Data Rack

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: Myrandall

#83 Chuck The Security Robot At A Casino

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: nameless-manager

#84 Job Posting For “Deportation Judges”

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: qwert7661

#85 The AI Assignment My Boyfriend Is Having To Do For College

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#86 A Metal Detector Has Appeared In My School

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: anon

#87 After The Government Let Companies Influence School Curriculums, My Exams Now Look Like This

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: AydanZeGod

#88 This Wafer Package’s Brand Statement Was Copy/Pasted Straight From Chatgpt

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: azonfrelli

#89 Get Your Own Personal Jesus For Just $1.99!

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: ThreeDaysNish

#90 My Local Grocery Store Switched To Digital Price Tags. Surge Pricing To Follow

90 Photos That Make The American Dream Look More Like A Dystopian Nightmare

Image source: El_human

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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