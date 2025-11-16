Hey Pandas, You Can Meet Any Famous Person, Who Would It Be And Why?

Living or dead, singer, politician, actor, anybody! And why?
Keanu Reeves.TheEnd.
Technoblade. I loved him and, honestly, his death broke me because I wanted to go “Youtuber Hunt” to USA and planned to meet him… If a person who is alive, I’d love to meet Youtuber ItsEret (Alastair). From his amazing content to his open mind and amazing personality. I gave him my time and mind, and I hope he’ll give me a part of his heart
I would love to meet Jane Goodall in person. I am sure that I could be hours listening to her experiences with apes and animal behavior.
#1- Donald Trump- so I could personally inform him that he is no longer relevant, to stfu, and tell him what an immature, unprofessional egotistical racist biggot liar he is. And to find a new hairpiece and to layoff on the self Tanner.
#2- Adam Levine- because I want him to be my next mistake.
TOM HOLLAND
I LOVE HIM MY FAVORITE PERSON EVER
Joseph Quinn because I’m in love with him lol
David Attenborough, I’d love to talk to him about all the weird and wonderful animals he’s seen over the years
Tbh idk. My favorites have passed on(Robin Williams, Betty White). Probably Christopher Bang from stray kids because I wanna teach him how to crochet and let him pet my big fluffy Great Pyrenees and my slobbery St. Bernard 😂
Ummm. .. Don’t judge me please. But TBH I wanna meet Scott Cawthon, aka the mind behind Five Nights At Freddy’s. His story is very interesting, and it’s sad he was forced to retire after he decided to donate money to people. I feel as though that should be nobody’s business but I guess that is not how the world works. If I was to meet him I would want to know the secrets and the full story line, and what he would have done if he had not retired. 🤓🙂
Living: Mark Fischbach (Markiplier)
I would love to pick his brain on his more ambitious projects, and I would kill to just sit down with the man and talk. He’s seems so genuinely kind, and extremely wise for his age (even if all his goofiness suggests otherwise)
Dead: Walt Disney
Kind of an odd one, but I’d be insanely curious to see what he was genuinely like after all the back and forth theories. Did he really have a problem with mother figures? What were his real views on people? What would he think of the world today? Good bad and ugly, I’d just be curious to know.
i woulda loved to smoke a doob with john prine
Robin Williams, and Mr. Rogers.
Dolly Parton, Mr. Rogers, Robin Williams
Dwayne (the rock) Johnson. 🥰 what a nice guy he is!
Dolly Parton,
I grew up in Knoxvillee right outside the smokey mountains, she has done so much for that community just out of the goodness of her heart, really helped reinvigorate the area and has so much for children literacy
Also she is just a good natured and down to earth person who you can tell is extremely humbled by all the fame and success but is still the same person( on the inside lol)
ZillaKami. Zilla is my favorite musical artist (or hes in my top 3’s) so i guess id just really enjoy meeting an idol.
Keanu Reeves. Great person. Andrew Zimmern. Cook, Family Dinner show. Seems down to earth and fun. Some of my ancestors
I would say Steve Irwin’s kids. They are MEGA hot and I love animals so I want to talk to them about animals
The physicist Sean Carroll, but only if he’s willing to let me pester him with questions for a couple of hours. Or the astronomer Michelle Thaller with the same conditions. Or Patton Oswalt, just because he’s equal parts compassionate and hilarious.
Seth MacFarlane. I think he’s absolutely hilarious and I think it would be a fun time. He also seems very down to earth. Maybe Carl Sagan and Steven Hawkins. I would love to discuss the universe and theoretical ideas.
I would love to meet Sean McLoughlin. (Jacksepticeye) he seems so kind and fun. I feel like I grew up with him and also I just want to know more about him. I would also love to play a game and just talk and be goofy.
Ray willian Johnson,an all round amazing and funny guy,or måneskin ,I saw them on eurovision
