24-Year-Old Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Lists The Things He Realized Are Truly Important In This Life

Life can get you down sometimes. Work can be stressful, there’s also family, kids, health issues and trying to keep a fulfilling social life. Sometimes, if you’re not careful, you can find yourself stuck in a rut; the same old routines and responsibilities can eventually sap your joy and zest for life.
But it’s important not to take what you have for granted; because it can all be taken away from you at the drop of a hat, and you’ll wish you’d have done more of what you love. This heartbreaking Reddit post, written by a 24-year-old with a terminal cancer diagnosis, was designed to put things into perspective. The piece, written from the heart with only people’s best interests in mind, is a reminder that life is truly a gift, and we shouldn’t waste a second of this precious opportunity.
Wow. Motivational or what? This perspective, written by someone who unfortunately gained it too late, is everything you need to grab the bull by the horns and start living the way you want to live. Sick of that crappy job? Do something about it. Unhappy with your partner or friends? Get new ones. Don’t be afraid of the unknown and never resign yourself to helpless unhappiness. Do something about it while you still can!
Here’s what people had to say about the powerful post
Follow Us