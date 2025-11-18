“Tipping Is Out Of Control”: Waitress Rejects 35% Gift Card Tip, Leaving Customer Confused

A restaurant customer thought she was being really generous after tipping her waitress a huge 35 percent tip for her services. Turns out, she was wrong because, according to the attendant, tips from gift cards “do not count.”
“I don’t know if you guys know this, but it is really rude not to tip your server,” the waitress said, demanding cash instead.
In her confusion, the customer took to TikTok to ask others if she had made a mistake, leading to heated debate in the comments about the extent to which one should go in order to tip servers or if “tipping” should even be an accepted practice at all.
In recent years, restaurants have started to include a 10 percent tip on every receipt, with some establishments suggesting a more generous 25 percent instead, making these earnings an important part of each worker’s salary.
According to a travel guide by the Australian airline Qantas, “In America, tipping is optional in name only.”
“Legally it’s voluntary but if you slink out of a restaurant without leaving a gratuity of between 20 and 25 per cent, you’re likely to be chased by a waiter demanding to know why.”
The airline proceeds to rub salt in the wound by stating that in Australia, “where workers are paid a fair minimum wage,” tipping remains a simple bonus for a great service.
“Under American federal law, the minimum wage for employees who also earn tips is just US$2.13 an hour and for those who don’t it’s US$7.25. Think of wait staff as independent contractors you’re paying to wait for your table. Taking a seat at a restaurant in the US means you’re entering a social contract with your waiter,” the airline warned their users.
For Arwa Mahdawi, columnist at The Guardian, the confusion experienced by the TikToker is expected, and it is a symptom of a greater problem. Her verdict is clear: “Tipping culture in the US is out of control.”
“The US norm of tipping at least 20% on a meal, and at least $1 a drink at a bar, has always confused European tourists,” her column reads.
“But in recent years, tipping prompts have become so ubiquitous and have spread to so many new areas of commerce, that even Americans are confused about when and where a tip is appropriate.”
The woman was left confused after having her generous tip rejected. Not knowing if her waitress was trying to get more money out of her or if the gift card really didn’t count, she turned to her audience for answers
After being confronted by her waitress, the TikToker reacted in perplexity.
“No, but we did tip you. We tipped you on the card. There should’ve been $40 there. Was there a problem?” she asked. “Because if the amount is wrong, I can give you more tip. I have no problem with that.”
The server then informed her that gift cards do not count and that because she woke up early and was working a morning shift, she should be compensated with cash.
“I then thought, ‘Maybe she’s right.’ Maybe a tip does not count if it comes from a gift card. Does it not count?” the TikToker asked her viewers.
“There is now almost no payment transaction in the US that doesn’t involve a prompt for a tip. If you go to get a coffee or pick up a takeout order, for example, an electronic screen will almost certainly get swiveled in your direction, asking if you want to add a 20%, 25% or 30% tip,” Mahdawi explains in her column.
Waitresses, servants, and stewards came to the TikToker’s comments section to settle the matter once and for all
People in the comments struggled with giving the customer definitive answers, with some claiming to be service workers themselves and giving contradictory accounts on the validity of gift cards when it comes to tips.
“At my restaurant if someone leaves a gift card. we can’t use it as a tip. but if they leave it, I just use it on my next cash table,” shared one waitress.
“Server here. It does count! She just wanted more,” said another.
“At my restaurant, it doesn’t let you tip on a gift card, but in this case we would keep the card to use the balance for our meals. Same difference as cash,” a third server explained.
Finally, a user claiming to be a restaurant owner gave a more complete answer: “We don’t accept cash back on our gift cards.”
“The server who said ‘use it on your next cash table’ is right, that’s the solution.”
They also added that in their establishment, the behavior displayed by the waitress wouldn’t have been tolerated. “We have fired servers who ask customers about tips.”
“Tipping is out of control,” viewers debated the validity of the gift card, but most agreed that the culture surrounding the practice needs to be revised
