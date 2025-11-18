People Confused By Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet’s Poses During The Dune Premiere In Seoul

When the “Dune: Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler smiled for the camera on Thursday (February 22) at the sci-fi film’s premiere in Seoul, South Korea, people focused their attention on their unique poses.
Instead of simply smiling or doing the standard thumbs-up or wave, the trio each cupped one of their hands to the side of their smiling faces in a half-heart shape.
The performers, who are promoting the sequel to 2021’s Dune, were also photographed crossing their thumbs and index fingers to form a tiny heart.
As it turns out, the gestures are expressions of the Asian country’s cultural mainstay aegyo (pronounced “ay-gyo”).
Image credits: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images
Aegyo refers to cute, adorable gestures or speech intonation, and it is an essential part of Korean culture, communication, and entertainment.
Its origins trace back to the Joseon dynasty, which began in the late 1300s when court ladies practiced it to curry the king’s or nobles’ favor and elevate their social status, according to Rolling Stone.
Now, however, everyone in Korea displays aegyo, regardless of their gender, age group, or cultural background, though it’s more commonly expected or demanded from younger females in a way that reinforces or reflects the country’s traditional gender stereotypes.
Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler displayed aegyo, an essential part of South Korean culture that refers to cute, adorable gestures or speech intonation
Image credits: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins
Aegyo can be used during casual chats among loved ones, close companions, and family members. Fans of K-pop, K-drama, and Korean films will also have seen its stars employing the adorable gestures on screen or during casual interactions with their loyal fans.
On variety shows, hosts, guests, and participants can use aegyo to gain traction through segments like aegyo challenges, in which performers exhibit their aegyo—sometimes accompanied by a high-pitched tone, emotive expressions, and baby lingo—talent on camera.
One of the most popular expressions of aegyo is a pose that involves crossing your thumbs and index fingers to form a tiny heart
Image credits: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images
The finger heart sign reportedly originated with South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo back in 2010, but the move also sparked curiosity at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when Team USA “threw up the finger hearts” in front of the cameras.
Another popular aegyo pose is the single cheek heart
Everyone in South Korea displays aegyo, regardless of their gender, age group, or cultural background
Image credits: Jeff Kimmieee
Cast members of the Marvel movie “Black Panther” also embraced the concept at the action film’s Seoul premiere in 2018.
As South Korean culture expands worldwide, aegyo is becoming an increasingly common way for celebrities to offer affection to their legions of fans, according to K-pop Map.
While some people were pleased to see the Dune stars’ nod to their South Korean fans, others were a bit confused
