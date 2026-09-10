79 Wildly Stupid Things People Said Without Realizing Just How Ridiculous They Sounded

Sometimes people say things with such confidence that you almost start questioning your own understanding of the world. They could be wildly misguided observations, statements that sound like they were invented on the spot, to comments so baffling that the only possible response is to wonder how the person saying them could be completely serious.
That was the inspiration behind a recent discussion, where users were asked to share the dumbest thing they had ever heard someone say while being 100% serious about it. The answers ranged from confidently incorrect to downright absurd, proving that every now and then, people can say something so ridiculous that it becomes impossible to forget.
#1
I knew someone who, amongst a group of science nerds, wondered aloud where the moon goes every month. He thought, honestly, that a “new moon” was literally a brand new moon forming every month, and the old one disintegrated or something.
Image source: ivanvector, Mitesh Chaudhari
#2
A guy where I worked insisted that no one ever needs to change the oil in their car.
He was a real jerk so no one corrected him. Everyone quietly hoped he would just continue misusing his own car like that.
Image source: Jimxor, Getty Images
#3
One of my coworkers “Bob” had to travel from the USA to China for two weeks on a business trip, and Super Bowl Sunday was right in the middle of that trip.
Meanwhile in the United States, another coworker “Jill” had people from work over her house to watch the game. Before the game started she said: Maybe I should call Bob in China and he can let us know the score of the game since the time in China is ahead of us!
We all looked at her like 🤨.
Image source: CPOx, Apartment Life
Confidence can be a surprisingly poor indicator of whether someone actually knows what they are talking about. People may feel a certain way about an idea because it seems familiar, logical, or convincing, even when there is little evidence behind it.
Research by Phys explores this gap between confidence and accuracy, noting that people can struggle to recognize their own mistakes when they lack the knowledge needed to evaluate their performance properly. While the popular understanding of the Dunning-Kruger effect has been challenged, the broader point remains that people are not always good judges of how accurate their own knowledge is.
#4
That when you’re born the government opens a secret bank account with your name on it with 10 million dollars that you aren’t allowed to access. Also you don’t own your car because the title has the name of the state on it so on reality the state owns your car, not you.
Image source: RadioSlayer, Alexander Mils
#5
“It’s really nice we get to live next to the ocean.”
“That’s not the ocean. We live in Chicago.”
“But it has a beach. What else could it be?”.
Image source: MrsAnthropy, Miguel Ángel Sanz
#6
“i told them to not give me a raise, I’d be making less money because of taxes” .
Image source: 5th_heavenly_king, Vitaly Gariev
That becomes especially relevant when someone has only a partial understanding of a subject. A person may know a few facts, recognize some terminology, or have heard a particular explanation several times and mistake that familiarity for expertise. Limited knowledge can make it harder to spot what is missing from an explanation, while confidence can grow simply because the idea feels easy to understand.
Repetition can strengthen that feeling too, meaning something heard often enough may eventually seem like common knowledge. The result is a peculiar kind of certainty where someone isn’t necessarily trying to fool anybody, they may genuinely have no idea that their conclusion is shaky.
#7
This guy at work was complaining about being short. He said it was making dating difficult. This other guy, who was rather tall, said it was his fault for not eating better when he was a kid. We all stopped and turned to this guy, “Uh, what?” He insisted it was the short guy’s fault for not eating enough vegetables when he was a kid. His height was a direct result of bad nutrition. The short guy was like, “You’re joking, right?” Tall guy was like, “My parents forced my brother and I to eat vegetables all the d**n time. We hated it. But it made us tall. So im grateful to my parents for making us eat like that.” Short guy says, “Dude. That’s not how that works.” Tall guy insisted that it was. Idiot genuinely believes anyone who is short did it to themselves due to their lifestyle and diet. Never once mentioned genetics. This was a grown a*s man by the way. Like 29 years old.
Image source: Feldan_Ospreigh, Paulina Herpel
#8
You can’t get sunburned on a cruise ship as long as it’s moving.
Image source: Scruzzer, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#9
My brothers girlfriend in Portugal, “Is that the same moon we see in England” me and my Father just shared a look at each other like did we just hear that right??? Then absolutely lost it, I couldn’t have not laughed if there was weapon to my head, I felt so bad, she was a lovely girl just not the sharpest spoon in the drawer.
Image source: crazylegsbobo, Vitaly Gariev
Another reason people can arrive at spectacularly wrong conclusions is that the brain is constantly filling in gaps. Research into source monitoring and memory shows that people do not always preserve a perfect distinction between what they directly observed and what they inferred, imagined, heard from somebody else, or concluded later.
When information is incomplete, the mind naturally tries to construct a coherent explanation. That is generally useful for navigating everyday life, but it also means an assumption can gradually become difficult to distinguish from something that was actually witnessed or established.
#10
I was standing on a street corner one day and two young girls were standing there too. One girl began pushing the walk button over and over. The other girl said “Don’t do that! I’ve heard the voltage can build up until it explodes.” She was completely serious.
Image source: Threecatproblem, Levi Meir Clancy
#11
I’ve heard the following question at a restaurant that serves buffalo wings exclusively: “wait, so it’s chicken?”
I’ve also a very frustrated guy come up to me randomly, with his girl in tow and say: “dude! Which way is Florida from here; east or west?” When I said east he slapped his hand in the table and said “see! I told you.” She just said “wait, then what’s west of here (in California?).”.
Image source: barspoonbill, Allen Y
#12
You tend to get more sunburned on your ears and shoulders because they are closer to the sun.
Image source: Astrotoad21, Ahmed
This can turn an innocent guess into something that feels remarkably similar to a fact. If an explanation fits what someone already expects, it can become particularly convincing, even when other possibilities make just as much sense.
Memory itself is also less like a video recording than people tend to imagine. Psychology Today notes that memory errors are a normal part of how memory works rather than rare glitches in an otherwise perfect system. That helps explain why someone can confidently repeat an incorrect interpretation years later and genuinely believe they remember it correctly.
#13
“Do buffalo really have wings this small?”
My aunt said this while we were eating buffalo wings 🤦🏻♂️.
Image source: Tzokal, Chris Stenger
#14
My ex MIL once declared that she thought the Pope was Jewsish.
When I asked why, the answer was ‘well, he wears one of those funny little hats’.
Image source: muse_chicken, Ashwin Vaswani
#15
My 15 month old daughter had a febrile seizure and while they were trying to get her carseat into the ambulance one of the paramedics pulled me to the side and said “next time she gets a fever, mix kiwi with a little lemon juice and let her taste it. The sweet and sour will confuse her into not seizing.”
He was completely serious. I was momentarily speechless. All I could say was “okay, good to know.” I don’t know how that man has the job he does.
Image source: ThrowRA_56789432, Simon Hurry
Once people have committed themselves to an idea, correcting it can become even harder. A mistake is not always experienced as a simple piece of information that needs updating. It can become tied to someone’s sense of competence, intelligence, reputation, or even their relationships with other people.
If they have already argued their point forcefully, being proven wrong can also mean confronting the fact that they were previously very confident about something they misunderstood. Psychology Today also highlights how people can become attached to their recollections and interpretations, and people are often reluctant to openly acknowledge mistakes because failure can feel personally uncomfortable.
#16
I was getting my hair done at a salon. My stylist, the lady next to her, her client, and I were all talking about current movies. I said we had seen The Martian and it was really good. The client next to me with a straight face said, “ohhh, isn’t that based on a true story?” The stylist stopped cutting, looked at her and said “I don’t think so, we haven’t sent people to mars.” Without missing a beat the lady said “that’s right, I must have been confused about the astronaut they left on the moon.”.
#17
A girl was ranting about how the moon landing was fake. I asked her why she thought that. She got all condescending and yelled “Just look at it up in the sky! It’s so small! I could crush it between my fingers! How could a person possibly walk on it?!??”. She was d**d serious, too.
Image source: MarkHoff1967, Renato Leal
#18
Not serious about actually doing it but seriously believing in the BS he was spouting.
This guy talking about leaving the US and coming back in illegally because of how great it is to be an illegal. The free apartment, food, money, and healthcare. Yeah man, being an illegal immigrant super duper easy. They live like kings! Kings!
Image source: 4est5pirit, Frank Kastle
That discomfort can lead to some impressive mental gymnastics. Instead of simply saying “I got that wrong”, someone may reinterpret what happened, find a new explanation, focus on an exception, or become defensive about the person challenging them.
The goal can quietly shift from figuring out what is actually true to protecting the version of events they already accepted. One reason an obviously questionable statement can become even more elaborate when the speaker is challenged is that backing down is no longer just about correcting information, but about admitting their original confidence was misplaced.
#19
“I can fight a chimpanzee and win”
There is that gym bro guy on TikTok that is convinced that because he works out he can win against a fight with a chimp.
No you cannot. Even if you do win, you’ll walk away without a face, finger, or private parts.
Image source: HookerofMemoryLane, Getty Images
#20
“Global warming isn’t real” while complaining that it’s hotter than last year.
Image source: Shadodre, Adolfo Félix
#21
When my 16 y.o. son got his first part time job and was saving to buy a car, his friend told him to call the cops. It’s the law, he said. Parents have to buy you a car when you get your driver license.
Image source: eron6000ad, Getty Images
And then there is the reason these moments can be so entertaining to everyone else: the seriousness itself becomes part of the joke. Psychotricks‘ discussion of incongruity theory explains that humor often comes from something that clashes with what people expect.
A completely absurd statement becomes even more amusing when it is delivered in an ordinary, matter-of-fact way, because the content says one thing while the speaker’s tone insists that nothing unusual is happening. The listener is left processing two conflicting signals at once: “This makes no sense” and “They clearly think this makes perfect sense.”
#22
“Second hand smoke is worse for you so you might as well smoke.”
This remains the dumbest sentence I’ve heard in my life.
Image source: JA_MD_311, Pascal Meier
#23
I once had a cop tell me he didn’t believe people lied. A cop.
Image source: AlanStanwick1986, Ahmet Kurt
#24
That the character of James Bond was based on a suave guy from the Dominican Republic and the author never gave him credit. A Dominican guy said this.
Image source: Agreeable_Day4539, Planet Volumes
That contrast is particularly powerful when the speaker keeps going. A ridiculous claim might initially sound like a misunderstanding, but adding more confident details can make the whole thing increasingly difficult to ignore. Unexpected or impossible combinations can create the mental clash that produces amusement, particularly when the situation remains harmless rather than threatening.
And that is perhaps why a completely serious piece of nonsense can become so memorable. The person saying it may believe they are delivering perfectly sensible information, while everyone listening is quietly watching an ordinary conversation turn into an accidental comedy routine.
#25
That if we deployed more troops to guam it would tip the island into the ocean.
It was a politician from Georgia.
Last I saw they were still in office.
Image source: Chonch_Monkey, Ishan @seefromthesky
#26
“It’s your fault if AI disincentivizes you from being creative. The problem is your incentive, not the technology.”.
Image source: marxistmafia, Solen Feyissa
#27
“You’re studying to be a psychologist? But you have tattoos!”.
Image source: BalthazarOfTheOrions, Lucas Lenzi
Ultimately, the funniest part of a truly ridiculous statement may be how sincerely it is delivered. There is something uniquely memorable about watching someone explain an obviously questionable idea with the confidence of a person presenting a Nobel Prize-winning discovery. And judging by the responses to this Reddit prompt, there is certainly no shortage of them.
In fact, some statements are so confidently incorrect that correcting them almost feels unnecessary. Have you ever heard someone say something so ridiculous that you weren’t sure whether they were joking? We would love to hear from you!
#28
Girl I was on a date with. “Owning a horse is cheaper than owning a dog.”.
Image source: SEJ46, Getty Images
#29
In a discussion about whether English should be the national language for the US: “If English was good enough for Jesus, then that’s good enough for me.”.
Image source: seaburno, JSB Co.
#30
I live in the U.S. I asked my mom why she hated gay folks so much. Her response was, “Because they want the same rights as us.” I also have a brother who didn’t agree with me about what direction north was. I pulled out 3 compasses. They all pointed in the same direction. He and his girlfriend agreed that I must be playing some sort of trick.
Image source: Live-Try-7281, Christian Lue
#31
“It’s probably just stress”
It was stage 4 endometriosis.
Multiple doctors including gynecologists said this. And a psychiatrist diagnosed it as “pain disorder,” basically hypochondria.
Image source: Educatlady
#32
I had a girl tell me once that I had to get a credit card because you could buy whatever you want and just pay $25 a month.
Image source: TrevRobinRD
#33
Had a conversation about salt not being able to evaporate with the water the other day. He then said yeah it does and that sometimes it will rain fish because the fish go up with the evaporated water vapour.
(I know there are instances of it raining fish/frogs due to tornados and other wind based extreme weather).
Image source: Healthy_Oil_5375
#34
“If everyone were vegan the cows would take over!”
We would stop breeding cows. They’d be gone shortly.
This was a manager at a bookstore I worked at.
A different manager at the same company said that hair does grow more when you shave… which is just wrong.
Image source: aivlysplath
#35
Chemtrail conspiracy theory, she started in on it, telling me to look at the sky. She was completely serious and it was awkward af because that’s a level of stupid that makes me uncomfortable.
Image source: brerid8
#36
“Not all of ‘em…but some of THOSE Haitians really were eating cats and dogs…”
My immediate response:
“You need to carry a plant around everywhere you go so that you can make up for the oxygen that you’re stealing from the rest of us”.
Image source: heiku1
#37
Butter is natural, so it can’t be bad for you. So they’d fry their steaks in butter, put them on their plates, and heavily butter both sides.
Image source: Main_Caterpillar_487
#38
You got cancer because you’re angry.
You got cancer because you’ve not a vegetarian.
You got cancer because you’re not honoring your creativity.
Image source: DiotimaJones
#39
“I don’t believe in climate change because God already destroyed the Earth once with the flood, and he promised to not do it again.”.
Image source: ImInJeopardy
#40
I heard someone say 5g towers give you Covid….
Image source: dcidino
#41
The earth is only 6,000 years old. Said by a religious zealot.
Image source: -Velvet-Bat-
#42
“I’ll never vaccinate my kids because you just don’t know what those chemicals are doing.”.
Image source: WhatsItAllForAnyway
#43
From a nurse: human teeth are made for eating only meat.
Image source: mafga1
#44
Dating this got many many years ago. We’re talking about people we admire. His was Alex Tribec. Why?
“Because he knows all the answers to the jeopardy questions”.
Image source: madonnajen
#45
“God created the earth 6 thousand years ago. Evolution is a lie and all those archaeological findings are conspiracies.”.
Image source: Comfortable-Cod7161
#46
When I was in the military, I got into an argument with another serviceman who was trying to convince me that limes were unripe lemons (We had a lot of downtime and boredom). He had so much conviction that he almost had me convinced.
It’s funny, because **now** I have all kinds of fruit trees in my back yard: oranges, avocados, figs, bananas…limes and lemons!
Image source: TheHearseDriver
#47
Someone once said they were too skinny to trigger the automatic flushing on the toilets. .
Image source: tothebeatofmyowndrum
#48
“Humans cannot cause global warming because that would mean capitalism is flawed.”.
Image source: Toby_Forrester
#49
“they don’t teach kids in germany about the h*******t’s or n**i germany. seriously, open any european text book, they’ve erased it from history.” bold words coming from an american southern i tell you what.
Image source: VastRestaurant5536
#50
“You can’t get pregnant if you’re on top because you know *gestures* gravity”.
Image source: rad2thebone
#51
I can only buy Panasonic batteries because it is a Panasonic radio.
Image source: papparmane
#52
My brother-in-law, who is the stereotypical embodiment of the guy who will never move out of his mother’s basement (never worked a day in his life, lives off fast food he buys on his parent’s dime, etc) looked me straight in the face a year ago and said he carries a Swiss army knife on him at all times because someday he’s going to get in a knife fight and “show everyone how it’s done”…
Idk what “it” is but buddy I doubt it.
Image source: Spiritual_Top_5881
#53
I had a really frustrating conversation with someone who couldn’t grasp that unlike north and south, you can travel east or west indefinitely without ever changing that direction. They couldn’t say what or where the “east pole” and “west pole” are but they were convinced they exist
Their refrain was “its a sphere so all directions are equal”.
Image source: Illithid_Substances
#54
That the moon and the sun are the same thing just turned on at different times.
Image source: urfavblondine
#55
“I don’t believe in dinosaurs, because they’re not mentioned in the Bible.”.
Image source: dedradawn
#56
I was buying shoes and the assistant stated “Everybody has one foot bigger than the other” Slight pause, then “Or is it one foot smaller than the other?”.
Image source: cockatootattoo
#57
“Have you tried crystals?” I was severely depressed over some issues and they thought it would help.
Image source: digbychickcaesar
#58
That the sun isn’t hot at night.
Image source: Practical-Ice-5442
#59
This lady I knew said her neighbors were keeping a cat and a rabbit in a cage together so they could mate and make cabbits. I thought she was joking. She was not.
Image source: boston_nsca
#60
My colleague genuinely thinks this ⭐ is the actual shape of a star lol.
Image source: AS1T
#61
My sister asked where flavoured milk comes from. She wanted to know if there were flavoured cows that produced the flavoured milk.
Image source: Pixel-Heartbeats
#62
The dumbest thing I’ve heard is that being gay is an abomination.
Image source: SomewhatHummus
#63
Why aren’t there any lunar eclipses? (The Sun in front of the Moon). My best friend, July 2026.
Image source: Cuadriello
#64
“So they inject the vaccine into your arm, or wherever they stick you. Then the vaccine is in your body, then it gets into your brain… then it gives you autism”
I threw in a few “uh huhs” and “yeahs” as he was talking just to keep his explanation moving forward, and that’s apparently how the science works. Once the vaccine gets into your brain, it simply “gives you autism” just by doing it, I guess. Sounds like science to me; I’m sold if you are.
Image source: Zack_WithaK
#65
Music theory is stupid and no needed for a guitar player.
Image source: hookednoodles
#66
That you had to be careful around a horse’s ears because anything that got in there would “fall onto their brain”.
She was an adult. No, she did not graduate high school.
Image source: SteampunkRobin
#67
Someone on here yesterday told me that too much salt is NOT and could not be bad for you.
It’s not the dumbest, but the most recent example.
Image source: Significant-Theme253
#68
That salt water rain falls on oceans.
Image source: cjbagwan
#69
I am a wildlife rehabber, so I have stories for dayyss.
I identified a ratsnake for someone once and this guy came in mad as hell at me because he thinks you can’t tell a ratsnake from a rattlesnake unless you can see the head or tail. He knows this because he “has all the field guides.” Yelled at me for being irresponsible and I was gonna get someone hurt.
I tried in vain to explain to him that HIS inability to tell the difference has nothing to do with me, and that my decade and a half of experience definitely helped me be able to identify the most common snake in Southeast Texas.
It wasnt even an aberrant pattern, or just the the belly, or anything else that would make it difficult to ID. It was the *ratsnakiest* of ratsnakes.
My friends and I still make “Its true, I checked the field guide” jokes and it’s been like two years.
Image source: LizardPossum
#70
A coworker said, with confidence, that the large hadron collider makes particles go *faster* than the speed of light. Excusable in a lot of cases but we work in STEM.
Image source: shatballs
#71
The moon is only 100 miles away.
Image source: ProjectInevitable935
#72
Tie between, from the same person, “I had to cut out noodles, but it’s ok, rice isn’t a carb” and “too bad you’re not asian, your parents would have just bought you a house by now,” both d**d serious.
Image source: kidlightnings
#73
The warming climate is just a natural cycle. Industrial activity and burning fossil fuels has nothing to do with it. Very effective brainwashing.
Image source: complexomaniac
#74
I had a co worker at Target when I was in college (he was probably in his 30’s) that spouted all kinds of crazy stuff but the thing that stands out to me was that he only wore black shoes because they repelled gravity so he was lighter on his feet and could walk and work longer as a result. He had a ton a wild ideas and had that been a thing back then I’m sure he would have been a flat earther as well.
Image source: Natas-LaVey
#75
Calling New Mexico, New America.
Image source: Any_neighborhood546
#76
Returning on a bus full of senior citizens after seeing Hamilton. “I didn’t know he was black”.
Image source: DenseSir
#77
My boss asking me the difference between male and female computer parts.
Image source: drodenigma
#78
Magnets don’t work if they get wet.
Image source: Careful_Context_7001
#79
I had a friend whose girlfriend broke up with him after she made him take a Myers-Briggs test, and said “Oh, I could NEVER date a QWAJ”, or whatever the f**k tripe they push. They’d been together about a year and a half at that point, and he said everything seemed fine and happy to him. But out of nowhere she dumped him because she didn’t like how he came out on the b******t Corporate Zodiac.
Image source: UglyShirts
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