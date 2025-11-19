30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

by

Home improvement projects should come with warning labels—especially for those who believe YouTube tutorials qualify them as structural engineers. We’ve collected 30 homeowner horror photos that range from mildly inconvenient to downright dangerous. Some disasters happened in slow motion, like the ambitious DIYer who removed a “useless” beam that turned out to be holding up the entire second floor.

Others struck in an instant—like the infamous glitter spills that will continue appearing in random spots until the end of time. From the husband who decided to drop a paint can down the stairs to the family who went on vacation without closing their windows during a blizzard, these cautionary tales prove that sometimes the biggest threat to your home isn’t natural disasters or wear and tear—it’s the people who live there.

#1 What Happens When You’re Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: pf3

#2 Spraying Weed Killer Instead Of Weed N Feed

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: hilltophermit

#3 Landlords- Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: hackergirl888

#4 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Kjakan

#5 I’m Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: AStrangerSaysHi

#6 Home Renovation Not Going As Planned

Doing some minor ethernet wiring with friends and he slipped. Unharmed other than pride.

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Dancing_Pandas1

#7 Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: MortalLock

#8 Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: kentiiboyy

#9 Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Pain In The Ass Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On…only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door

Only to install the toilet and forget about the door. I’m an idiot

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Dreyyy

#10 DIY Fail

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: jetaimezombies

#11 There Are No Words

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: InSaInIsInSaN

#12 Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Bonsonoptic

#13 New Homeowner At 26 And Grilled Too Close To The Plastic Siding Of My House And Warped It

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: IAmTheeMoose, Splattabox

#14 Rate My Husband’s Paint Job

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Every-Swimmer458

#15 Long Story Short, I Saw A Cockroach

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: x313

#16 Pest Control Guy Finds A Weak Spot In My Attic (He’s Ok, And Invited To Thanksgiving)

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: bzzinthetrap

#17 Time To Move, I Guess

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Missburr

#18 Wife Bought A New Plant Pot And Put It On The Shelf Over The Toilet. And Hour Later We Heard A Crash

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: hinrichs98

#19 Brick Is Meant To Breathe. Painting It Can Trap Moisture Inside Your Walls

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: jo-z, Don Foster Masonry Cosmetics, Inc.

#20 My Parents: We Don’t Need A Paint Roller

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: KiddieSpread

#21 Apparently My Post Isn’t Appropriate For R/DIY So I’ll Share With Y’all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: zingusdingus

#22 Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once…(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Dying Inside)

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Marleyyy_S

#23 We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: reno_life_

#24 I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn’t Have The Cookies, No One Could

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Physical_Month_548

#25 Putting Egg Shells Down Your Drain/Garbage Disposal

Tons of people do it. It can create a cement and clog your drain. A plumber told my wife that decades ago so we never did it. I figured there’s no harm in not doing it so better safe than sorry. Then some friends of ours had plumbing problems. Lucky for them, the point of compaction was above an unfinished room so it was easy to get to. He cut out a section of PVC pipe and it was like a chunk of cement inside. All caused from egg shells.

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: CaptainAwesome06, Sir_Tom_Tom

#26 Gravity Wins. But I Live To Trip Another Day

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Shaneblaster

#27 Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Get A Drink Of Water, And When I Opened The Fridge The Door Fell Off In My Hand

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: ItsMeMurphYSlaw

#28 I Just Broke The Door Handle Of My Appartement And Cut Myself. I’m Also Locked In

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Kyscool

#29 Moved To Texas Around A Year Ago. Learned The Hard Way That During Dry Hot Months You Are Supposed To Water Your Foundation To Help The Clay Like Soil Settle In And Around It

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: Hotsaltynutz, nhireddy99

#30 Flushing “Flushable” Wipes

30 Times People Completely Ruined Their Homes With Some Ill-Advised DIY

Image source: SousVideAndSmoke, turokassault

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Called A Jerk For Making Sure She’ll Get Paid For Her Work By Keeping Pictures Until Then
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Friend The Baker Couldn’t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 People Who Have Messed Up At Work Reveal What Happened
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
35 Internet Users Open Up About The Creepiest Things They Heard And Saw At Work
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
He’s All That (2021) Movie Review
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2021
Five Pivotal Moments from The Gifted Season 2
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2018