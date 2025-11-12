20 Shocking Photos Of Drunk Japanese By Lee Chapman Show The Ugly Side Of Drinking

Japan might have one of the lowest crime rates in the world, and also the highest life expectancy, but as you can see from these street photography shots of excessive alcohol consumption, that doesn’t mean that the Japanese don’t know how to party hard…although maybe a little too much.
The pictures were taken by Lee Chapman, a British photographer from Manchester and founder of the Tokyo Times who arrived in Tokyo in 1998 for “a year or two” and, well, never left. His revealing images shine a light on an element of life in this country that few people think about whenever they think of Japanese culture. We’re used to pictures of colorful cosplayers and neon wonderlands. Still, these pictures of drunk Japanese people passed out in the streets in broad daylight or snoozing in potted plants introduce us to a different world of binge drinking entirely.
UPDATE: Although millions of people know how to drink responsibly, Bored Panda doesn’t condone getting drunk and encourages everybody to enjoy themselves in moderation.
More info: Lee Chapman | Instagram
#1
Image source: Lee Chapman
#2
Image source: Lee Chapman
#3
Image source: Lee Chapman
#4
Image source: Lee Chapman
#5
Image source: Lee Chapman
#6
Image source: Lee Chapman
#7
Image source: Lee Chapman
#8
Image source: Lee Chapman
#9
Image source: Lee Chapman
#10
Image source: Lee Chapman
#11
Image source: Lee Chapman
#12
Image source: Lee Chapman
#13
Image source: Lee Chapman
#14
Image source: Lee Chapman
#15
Image source: Lee Chapman
#16
Image source: Lee Chapman
#17
Image source: Lee Chapman
#18
Image source: Lee Chapman
#19
Image source: Lee Chapman
#20
Image source: Lee Chapman
Follow Us