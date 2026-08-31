Parents Gaslight Babysitter For A Year About A Crying Baby While They Are The Problem All Along

Babysitting sits in one of the strangest professional grey areas imaginable. You are technically the expert in the room, trained, experienced, and often better equipped than the parents to handle whatever the child throws at you (literally). But you are also a guest in someone else’s home, caring for someone else’s child, and expected to defer to a parenting philosophy that may range from perfectly reasonable to absolutely baffling. Most of the time you smile, you adapt, and you get on with it.
One babysitter spent a year being blamed for a hysterically crying baby, having her professionalism questioned, and doubting her own skills, until she became a detective while on the clock. What she heard coming through the baby monitor thirty minutes after bed time explained everything, and the conversation that followed when the parents got home did not go particularly well for anyone.
Babysitting is a battle of wits, but it is often between sitter and parents not between sitter and kids
Ahmadreza Rezaie (not the actual photo)
One sitter learned that the hard way when, for more than a year, she was blamed for a baby’s sleepless nights
Jordan González (not the actual photo)
Roughly 30 minutes after putting the baby to bed, the seemingly calm baby would start crying hysterically for no reason
krakenimages.com (not the actual photo)
After a year of taking the blame, the sitter decided to sit outside the baby’s room to keep watch and see what the trigger was
It turns out it was the parents who would routinely start speaking to the baby on the baby monitor, waking her up and alerting her to their absence
Finding a reliable babysitter is, according to recent surveys, a constant challenge for 84% of parents, frequently forcing them to cancel plans or miss work entirely. That statistic makes what these parents did even harder to understand. They had found someone reliable, experienced, and invested in their daughter’s well-being, and they spent a year gaslighting her about a problem they were creating themselves every single night.
The professionals at Care note that micromanagement from parents often stems from anxiety rather than an actual lack of trust in the caregiver’s abilities. Understanding that can help babysitters respond with empathy while still advocating for their own professional autonomy.
Michelle LaRowe from NannyTraining.com suggests opening a dialogue with parents about crying, letting them know you understand how difficult it is to hear, while agreeing on a timeframe to demonstrate you can meet the baby’s needs. All sound advice for a normal situation. Slightly less applicable when the parents are the ones causing the crying through a baby monitor they claimed not to use.
Magic by Jelena (not the actual photo)
Elite Nannies advise that while negotiation with employers is important, a professional caregiver should never be intimidated into doubting their own competence. Ideally, these dynamics get established before the job begins, with clear boundaries around involvement, communication, and trust. The babysitter in this story seemingly never had that conversation, which is why she spent a year absorbing blame for a situation that was entirely outside her control and entirely within the parents’ creation.
What the parents were doing was also, medically speaking, quite harmful to their daughter. Babies have shorter sleep cycles than adults and rely on completing those cycles, including the critical REM stage, for healthy development. Waking a baby during REM sleep causes fussiness, difficulty returning to sleep, and cumulative over-tiredness.
Chillax, a baby monitor company, even makes this point explicitly in their own guidance. The parents were using a baby monitor to do the exact opposite of what baby monitors are designed for, and their daughter was paying the developmental price for it every single time they did it.
How do you think this tired babysitter could have handled the situation better? Share your thoughts in the comments!
People in the comments stood firmly behind this sitter, saying many of them have encountered equally toxic parents while on the job
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