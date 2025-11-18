Neighbor Leaves Car Blocking Person’s Driveway, They Stand Back And Let Nature Take Revenge

Whatever anyone says, the ability to park a car correctly is a real art. Which many people are not destined to master within their entire life; some even neglect it demonstratively. And for that, they sometimes have to pay.
One of the great minds of the past once said that revenge is a dish that is better served cold. Well, after our story from the user u/atokachase, we can very well add to those historical words of wisdom: “…and wet.”
So, the Original Poster (OP) once saw that their neighbors’ car was blocking their driveway, and, what is even more important, the neighbors have enough space to park their car outside their own house. The author didn’t actually plan to go anywhere that day – especially since the weather was bad, but the fact itself outraged them.
Moreover, the author’s wife had already complained several times about the blockage from the neighbors – so this was not the first or even the second time. The OP left the house and went to the neighbors to politely ask them to park the car somewhere else. The clouds were gathering, and the author wanted to get home before the pouring rain started.
And so, passing by the ill-fated neighbor’s car, the OP suddenly noticed that the neighbor had left its windows rolled down. The author’s first thought was, of course, to warn the hapless driver that in a couple of minutes their car’s interior would be soaking wet… But then they remembered the wife’s words that the neighbor had parked like that before.
The original poster turned around and calmly walked home, accompanied by the first drops of the approaching downpour, then stood by the window, looking at the gray wall of rain – and how the water gradually flowed into the neighbor’s car. After all, life is short, and you shouldn’t deny yourself a little innocent pleasure like good old-fashioned petty revenge…
Yes, in some states, blocking a driveway is really illegal and can result in a fine, but water accumulation in the cabin can hypothetically lead to more serious issues. There may be problems with the electronics in the cabin, fungi and mold will grow, and most importantly – the body may begin to corrode. It is unlikely, of course, that the engine would suffer hydraulic shock – but this entitled neighbor will definitely have reason to worry.
Experts also believe that nothing good will come of this situation for the neighbor’s car. “The accumulation of moisture can also lead to musty smells and damage to interior fabrics and carpets,” a dedicated blog post by Dave’s Auto claims. “In the case of rain, water can seep into the electrical components, causing malfunctions or short circuits that can affect the vehicle’s performance.”
Well, as is often the case, the opinions of people in the comments were divided. Someone, perfectly understanding the OP’s feelings, still thought that it was necessary to warn the neighbor anyway. “As annoyed as you might be, you also have to think that your neighbor might have had an emergency, family death, sickness, loss of a job,” one of the commenters supposed.
However, the author responded to this, saying that this was not the first time that the neighbor had parked their car like this, and that they really tried to take into account all possible options. “Trust me, pettiness was not the first thought,” the original posted responded.
Considering all of the above, the author got nearly the perfect petty revenge, and the commenters could not help but admit it. “Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing at all,” someone aptly wrote. “Is PassiveRevenge a thing?” another person asks a reasonable question. And what would you, our dear readers, do in this case?
